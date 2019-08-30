Onam 2019 Date: When is Onam in 2019?

Onam 2019 Date: According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam, the annual harvest festival of the state of Kerala is usually celebrated for 10 days in the month of Chingam, which, as per the Gregorian calendar, overlaps with the months of August-September.

This year, the Onam festivities will begin September 1, and continue till September 13. It happens to be one of its biggest festivals.

Observed by Malayalis all over the world as a religious and cultural festival, Onam commemorates the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali — the grandson of Prahlada — as per Hindu scriptures.

Across India, and especially in the state of Kerala, people bathe in gaiety and bring alive the spirit of the festival by organising boat races (vallam kali), tiger dances (pulikali), women’s dance (thumbi thullal), colourful masked dance (kummattikali), among other things. Onam is incomplete without intricate flower arrangements (called pookalam), song and dance routines, music, and worship.

The highlight of the festival, however, is the Onam sadhya or the elaborate feast, comprising — but not limited to —seasonal vegetables, banana chips, yam chips, mango and lime pickle, tamarind and ginger chutney, rice with coconut essence, pachadi (a blend of coconut, curd, pineapple and chillies), avial (a dish with potatoes, banana, carrots, beans, drumstick and raw mango), rasam (a tangy watery dish), moru (buttermilk) and pappadam served on a banana leaf.