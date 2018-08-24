Onam 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics

Onam 2018: Wish your loved ones the best of everything in life with these messages, greeting cards, WhatsApp status. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Onam 2018: Wish your loved ones the best of everything in life with these messages, greeting cards, WhatsApp status. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

The festival of Onam is celebrated with exuberance and zeal in not only Kerala, but by Malayalis everywhere. Held in the honour of King Mahabali, whose reign was believed to be the most prosperous time for the state, it is one of the most important festivals for Malayalis. The celebrations span over ten days and people get together for snake boat races, elaborate meals, called the Onam Sadhya, and catch up with family and loved ones.

However, most importantly, the festival is celebrated to eternalise the generosity and sacrifice of King Mahabali, who never let anyone return empty-handed from his door. It is believed that his spirit comes to visit his subjects during Onam.

Even though the spirits are a little low this year owing to the Kerala floods, you can boost the morale of your loved ones with these kind words. Make them feel special.

* Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness. Let us now hope for those days to come back again, those good old days! Wish you a happy and prosperous Onam!

(Designed by Vishnu PP/ Indian Express) (Designed by Vishnu PP/ Indian Express)

* I remember those Onams we celebrated together.

From miles away, sending my warmest Onam greetings to you.

(Designed by Vishnu PP/ Indian Express) (Designed by Vishnu PP/ Indian Express)

* May this be an Onam with happiness and

prosperity. Let this be celebrated by every

Malayali, whoever and where ever they may be.

HAPPY ONAM

(Designed by Vishnu PP/ Indian Express) (Designed by Vishnu PP/ Indian Express)

* May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful

harvest of your deeds at all times and on this

festive occasion, may you reap a wonderful

harvest of the crop, relationship and happiness.

(Designed by Vishnu PP/ Indian Express) (Designed by Vishnu PP/ Indian Express)

* May your life be decorated like Pookalam,

sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide

you variety like the food at community luncheons.

(Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

* ,May god bless you and fill your

heart with joy and happiness.

May the colour and lights of Onam fill

your home with happiness.

Have the most beautiful Onam.

(Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

* Aishwaryavum, Samriddiyum …. Niranja nalla nalukal.. ennum undavatte oppam _manassil snehathinte oru …onam. HAPPY ONAM!

(Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

* Onam is the festival when we realise the colours of nature.

We are blessed with a wonderful land and equally wonderful people.

And you are special in my life.

Thank you for being my friend.

Happy Onam to you!

