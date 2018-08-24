Onam 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics

The festival of Onam is celebrated with exuberance and zeal in not only Kerala, but by Malayalis everywhere. Held in the honour of King Mahabali, whose reign was believed to be the most prosperous time for the state, it is one of the most important festivals for Malayalis. The celebrations span over ten days and people get together for snake boat races, elaborate meals, called the Onam Sadhya, and catch up with family and loved ones.
However, most importantly, the festival is celebrated to eternalise the generosity and sacrifice of King Mahabali, who never let anyone return empty-handed from his door. It is believed that his spirit comes to visit his subjects during Onam.
Even though the spirits are a little low this year owing to the Kerala floods, you can boost the morale of your loved ones with these kind words. Make them feel special.
* Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness. Let us now hope for those days to come back again, those good old days! Wish you a happy and prosperous Onam!
* I remember those Onams we celebrated together.
From miles away, sending my warmest Onam greetings to you.
* May this be an Onam with happiness and
prosperity. Let this be celebrated by every
Malayali, whoever and where ever they may be.
HAPPY ONAM
* May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful
harvest of your deeds at all times and on this
festive occasion, may you reap a wonderful
harvest of the crop, relationship and happiness.
* May your life be decorated like Pookalam,
sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide
you variety like the food at community luncheons.
* ,May god bless you and fill your
heart with joy and happiness.
May the colour and lights of Onam fill
your home with happiness.
Have the most beautiful Onam.
* Aishwaryavum, Samriddiyum …. Niranja nalla nalukal.. ennum undavatte oppam _manassil snehathinte oru …onam. HAPPY ONAM!
* Onam is the festival when we realise the colours of nature.
We are blessed with a wonderful land and equally wonderful people.
And you are special in my life.
Thank you for being my friend.
Happy Onam to you!
