On Amazon Prime Day, here are some interesting deals for members; find out

Amazon Prime Day sales are almost here. Come August 6 and 7, Prime members will be able to enjoy two full days of shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their house. To avail these deals, you will need to become a Prime member first. Here is a list of some interesting offers.

Amazon fashion

If you are looking to buy something new for your wardrobe, you will be able to enjoy up to 70 per cent off on more than 1000 fashion brands, on clothing, footwear, watches, jewellery, backpacks, cloth masks, sunglasses, anti-glare glasses, and more.

Home and kitchen

Right now is the time for you to make some additions to the kitchen. Using the Prime Day deals, you will be able to avail discounts of up to 70 per cent on cookware and dining, home and décor and some kitchen appliances.

Furniture

For those looking to make big additions to their house in the form of furniture, Prime Day deals offer them 70 per cent off. You can buy ‘work from home’ furniture with a 60 per cent discount, and home furnishings and mattresses each with 70 per cent discount.

Daily essentials

Here are some more deals: up to 55 per cent off on immunity and wellness supplements, up to 35 per cent off on laundry products and cleaning supplies, up to 50 per cent off on massagers and wellness devices, up to 15 per cent off on pet food products, up to 40 per cent off on pet grooming products, to name a few.

Beauty and personal care

Beauty products will always be in demand. As such, the deals that are on offer are — 60 per cent off on skincare and hair care, up to 60 per cent off on bath shower and fragrances, up to 60 per cent off on makeup, up to 50 per cent off on perfumes, up to 20 per cent off on professional beauty products, up to 30 per cent off on luxury skin and hair products, up to 50 per cent off on men’s and women’s grooming products, among others.

Hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from ‘Amazon Karigar’

If you are a member, here is good news. Avail a discount of up to 60 per cent on hand-block printed kurtis and home furnishing from Jaipur, up to 45 per cent on handloom sarees and handcrafted home décor from across India, up to 70 per cent on handcrafted footwear from Kolhapur, and up to 35 per cent on handloom dupattas from Banaras.

