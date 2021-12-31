Omicron cancelled your New Year’s Eve party? Some ideas to celebrate in the safety of your home

With Covid cases surging across the world (again), thanks to Omicron, the New Year cheer is evidently on the down low. With threats of another lockdown in different parts of the country, big crowds and gatherings are banned for New Year’s eve. And while that is news enough to be bummed about yet another Covid-cursed year, you can, still, make the best of the situation by planning an even smaller and even more intimate NYE party with your family, partner, or even just yourself.

Resort to the good ol’ Netflix and binge as you won’t run out of exciting things to watch. While you can always watch F.R.I.E.N.D.S or Schitt’s Creek for the nth time, there are also new shows and movies that premiered this year like Spiderman: Far From Home, Mrinnal Murali, Don’t Look Up, Aranyak, The Unforgivable, The Lost Daughter, and Queer Eye Season 6 (to release on Dec 31) are some of the many. Aarya Season 2 and Atrangi Re are on Disney+Hotstar while Inside Edge, Encounter, Bob Biswas, and Being the Ricardos is streaming on Amazon Prime. Take your pick.

If you have resolved to read more this new year, why not get an early start? Catch up to the exciting book launches this year and go on a binge reading spree. ‘Alone in the Crowd’ by Samir Parikh and Kamna Chibber deals with the challenges of urban living and loneliness, Karuna Ezara Parikh’s first volume of poetry ‘Where Stories Gather’, ‘The World Gives Way’ by Marissa Lavien, ‘Born a Muslim’ by Ghazala Wahab, ‘On Tyranny’ by Timothy Snyder, ‘Whereabouts’ by Jhumpa Lahiri, ‘Jungle Nama’ by Amitav Ghosh, ‘Rumours of Spring’ by Farah Bashir, and ‘The Language of Truth’ by Salman Rushdie should be a good list to start with.

So what if there are no guests, or fewer guests, to cook for? Put your chef’s hat on and cook a delicious and elaborate three-course meal from a cuisine you haven’t tried before. The holidays are, after all, centered around food traditions.

For snacks, try these easy and yum cheese balls by Chef Ranveer Brar.

If you are game, try your hand at making the legendary ratatouille from the movie of the same name.

Dessert can be the safe and comforting shahi tukda, but homemade.

Nothing beats mulled wine during the winters, and it’s super easy to make at home. Try Shivesh Bhatia’s recipe so that your glass is never empty!

Who says you can’t play dress up at home? Play around with makeup, bring out the dress you’ve not had the chance to wear outside yet, and pair it with your tallest heels and take a hundred pictures for the ‘gram. Take a cue from the queen of dress-up Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday in a fiery red tiered dress, or Mouni Roy in a shimmery bodycon. After all, who better than celebs for some dress-up inspiration?

Bored at home? Try spicing up your home décor with home-made clay vases and other show pieces. Not only are they trendy additions to your home, but also a fun way to keep the family (especially the kids) busy. The best part is that they don’t need to be perfect, the imperfections are what make them fun and quirky.

Dust off the board and card games and get into the competitive spirit. From Scrabble to Uno, Jenga or Monopoly, what better time to sharpen your skills in indoor games? Try ping-pong or mini football for some more physical activity, and when you’re a few drinks down, switch on the Karaoke for uninhibited fun.

