Olive oil, shea butter and other natural ingredients for your winter skincare routine

The harsh winter weather can cause flakiness and dryness of the skin, making it look dull. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to provide the skin with the right nourishment, and keep it hydrated and protected.

As such, Kimi Jain, Head of Retail, Kimirica, shares five natural ingredients that one can add to their winter routine and keep the skin healthy and glowing!

Argan oil

Argan oil is prepared from the kernels that grow on Argan trees. Traditionally, it has been used both orally and topically to improve the health of skin, nails and hair. To fight the dryness that comes with the winter season, argan oil, with its skin-softening properties and power-packed minerals and vitamins, works like a magic potion on the skin, keeping it moisturised and soft.

Shea butter

Shea butter is made using the fats extracted from the nuts of the shea tree. “Thanks to its high concentration of fatty acids and vitamins, it is a wonder ingredient to soften and soothe dry, chapped winter skin. Apart from moisturising the skin, shea butter also has healing and anti-inflammatory properties, making it safe and effective for all skin types,” she said.

Olive oil

Olive oil has antioxidant properties that prevent skin cells from potential damage. It is also rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, which play an important role in treating different skin conditions.

Aloe vera

“The gel present in aloe vera leaves is rich in vitamins A, C, E and B12. Applying it on the skin daily during the winter season keeps it moisturised, hydrated and supple for long hours. It also produces a cooling effect that protects the skin from sunburns or rashes,” she shared.

Vitamin E

To naturally support the appearance and health of the skin, vitamin E plays an important role. Vitamin E is also beneficial in reducing ultraviolet damage to the skin and even serves as an antioxidant. Even though vitamin E oil is thick and hard to spread on the skin, it serves as an excellent moisturizer for dry, patchy skin that’s usually common during the winter days.

“While all these ingredients are an excellent choice to maintain the skin during the winter season, it’s also equally important to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water to flush out the toxins from the body, clear out acnes and reduce wrinkles. After all beauty comes from within!” she concluded

