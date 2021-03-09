Old video of John Oliver raising concerns over Harry-Meghan’s marriage resurfaces

John Oliver had shared he was not excited about the royal wedding back then. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Turner)

Post their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — have been making headlines. The conversation covered a lot of ground but mostly revealed Meghan’s time spent in the UK and the treatment meted out to them. Now a small clip of John Oliver has resurfaced and is being shared for its uncanny parallels with Meghan’s story.

In the footage — which is a part of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Oliver could be seen sharing his apprehensions regarding the then royal union. When asked if he was excited about the wedding, Oliver had replied a firm ‘no’. “I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute. I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of ‘The Crown’ to get a basic sense of what she might be marrying into: a family that could cause her some emotional complications.”

People on social media are identifying it as a foreboding of sorts, and hailing Oliver for “calling it”. Here are some of the reactions.

During the tell-all interview with Oprah, several revelations were made. Meghan shared that at some point during her pregnancy, the skin colour of their son Archie Harrison was discussed. She went on say that some senior official had raised concerns over “how dark” the colour of his skin would be as Meghan is bi-racial. Although they did not share the names, Oprah later clarified “it was not his [Harry’s] grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations.

“[Harry] did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle