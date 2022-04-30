scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read

Oktoberfest to go ahead in 2022 after pandemic break

The Oktoberfest is due to be held from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

By: Reuters | Munich |
April 30, 2022 1:25:14 pm
oktoberfestThe world's largest beer festival, Oktoberfest will be held from Sept. 17 until October 3, 2022. (Source: AP)

The annual Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, will take place this year without any coronavirus restrictions after being cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic, Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said on Friday. “There will be an unrestricted (festival), which will hopefully give a lot of people a lot of pleasure,” Reiter told a news conference, adding that he had instructed the festival’s
management to go ahead “without delay and without restrictions.

ALSO READ |Beer flows as Germany’s Oktoberfest opens in Munich

“The Oktoberfest is due to be held from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. Reiter, who said he did not come to his decision lightly due to the pandemic as well as the war in Ukraine, added that there remained the possibility the Oktoberfest could be cancelled if government officials reinstate pandemic measures. “I hope that the situation will not come to a head in the autumn,” he said. The Oktoberfest usually attracts around 6 million visitors to Munich a year, with many travelling from abroad.

Revellers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...Premium
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policyPremium
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policy
What Uttar Pradesh invoked in loudspeaker crackdown: 2017 HC order, 2018 ...Premium
What Uttar Pradesh invoked in loudspeaker crackdown: 2017 HC order, 2018 ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Amazon Prime Video
Celebrities turn up in stylish ensembles at Amazon Prime Video India’s gala

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement