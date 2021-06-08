Say goodbye to oily skin woes with these effective tips

The humidity can have a severe impact on our skin, and even cause the dreaded acne, blemishes, and tans. (Source: File Photo)

The hot and humid summer weather can have a severe impact on the skin and even cause acne, blemishes, and tans. Additionally, the sweat also clogs the pores with impurities. While each skin type faces issues during this time of the year, it can get worse for those with oily skin.

Sebaceous glands produce sebum to keep the skin soft and moisturised. But when excess sebum is produced, it makes the skin feel oily and can also lead to acne and other problems. “Sebaceous glands mature with age, which leads to an increase in sebum production on the skin layer, and the higher the androgens present in the body, the more sebum is funnelled through the pores,” said Dr Ajay Rana, dermatologist and aesthetic physician, and founder, and director of ILAMED.

This sebum then settles on the surface of the skin and makes it oily. Excess oil gets trapped in the pores, combines with dead skin cells and bacteria which gives rise to pimples and blackheads.

“The chances of skin becoming oily increases during the humid climate. To treat oily skin in this such weather, stick to tried-and-tested oil-control skin products,” he advised.

Follow these skincare tips to treat oily skin during the humid weather:

*Cleanse your skin twice or thrice daily to get rid of all the dirt, pollution, and oil build-up which leads to clogged pores, acne, and other problems.

*Use serums to tackle different skin problems. Go for a hydrating serum to treat dehydrated skin; for brightening and anti-ageing effect, use a serum with brightening and anti-ageing properties.

*Exfoliate oily skin once or twice a week. Exfoliation rescues the production of excess sebum that leads to dead skin cells on the skin’s surface, which results in pimples, acne, whiteheads, and blackheads.

*Oily skin needs regular moisturising and hydration. Extreme exposure to moisture encourages the sebaceous glands to produce more oil to compensate. Use an oil-free, non-comedogenic, water-based moisturiser regularly.

*Always use a primer while applying makeup. It aids in keeping sebum under control.

*Use an alcohol-free toner almost every day. It can help to eliminate excess oil and banish dirt from the skin.

*Apply a sheet mask or a peel mask once a week. Go for a face mask that contains charcoal or Moroccan clay. It keeps the skin calm and clear.

*Applying a good SPF sunscreen is the most important part of the oily skin care routine in this weather. Use a mineral-based sunscreen that contains zinc or titanium dioxide that absorbs oil from the skin.

*Never sleep with your makeup on. It can clog the pores and lead to other skin problems.

*Apply a face mask at least two or three times a week. A good face mask is one that contains Kaolin and Bentonite clay, sandalwood, multani mitti. These are considered best for oily skin as they gently absorb excess oil from the skin.

