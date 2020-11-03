scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Oily skin? These DIY remedies will help fight pimples, dark spots

Don't let clogged pores trouble you. Try these easy home remedies if you have oily skin

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 3, 2020 11:40:47 am
skincare tips, skincare, clogged pores, pimples, indianepxress.com, indianexpress, scrubbing, facial growth rate,Juhi Parmar shared these easy home remedies for skincare. (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Pimples, dark spots, acne are some common skincare issues that people with oily skin experience; and there is no denying that managing them can be a time-consuming task. If you, too, have been facing these issues, it is time you take adequate care of your skin. But, instead of relying on expensive beauty treatments, we suggest you count on easy home remedies.

Actor Juhi Parmar, who has been sharing a lot of DIY remedies, recently shared two face packs that also act as scrubs for people with oily skin.

“Regular use would also reduce facial hair growth,” she said in a YouTube video, adding that the face pack is also good for treating tan, dark spots or uneven skin tone.

Homemade face packs for oily skin

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Besan
½ – Tomato
1 tbsp – Aloe vera gel

Method

*Mix to form a thick paste

ALSO READ | Skincare tips for women above 40

How to apply?

Apply on the face and neck evenly.
Let it sit for 10 minutes.
After 10 minutes, scrub and wash.

Uses

Scrubbing helps reduce facial hair growth.
Face pack also acts as a bleaching agent for skin tan, dark spots or uneven skin tone.

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Besan
½ tsp – Turmeric
½ tsp – Baking soda
A little water

Method

*Mix these to form a paste.

How to apply?

Apply evenly on the face.
Keep for 10 minutes.
Scrub after 10 minutes and wash.

Note:

You might get an itchy feeling because of baking soda. If there is unbearable itching, wash off immediately. Baking soda may cause itching on cuts or pimples.

Uses

This face pack helps remove skin impurities and also fights pimples.

