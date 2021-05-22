Oily hair? Try these natural home remedies

While there are many products that claim to be the 'perfect solution' for all oily hair woes, you can also opt for some home remedies to make you hair shiny and healthy. (Source : Getty Images/ Thinkstock)

There is no denying that oily hair can be extremely difficult to manage. No matter how much you wash them, they often end up looking greasy, dull, and lifeless. While there are many products that claim to be the ‘perfect solution’ for all oily hair woes, you can also opt for some home remedies to prevent the secretion from sebaceous glands of the scalp remedies and make the hair look shiny and healthy.

If you would like to experiment with your haircare routine and opt for natural solutions, you are in the right place. Below, Supritha Ramesh, founder, Sash Products shares some simple yet effective remedies.

Check them out:

Oatmealicious pack

Ingredients:

1 – Cup oatmeal

2 – Cups water

1 tbsp – Aloe vera gel

Soak oatmeal and grind into a paste. Add aloe vera gel and apply 45 minutes before taking shower once during the week.

Caffinicious hair toner

Ingredients:

5 spoons – Coffee powder

1 glass – Water

1 tbsp – Glycerine

Soak coffee powder in water and then boil it for five minutes. To this, add 1 tbsp of glycerine and refrigerate for 3-4 hours. Use this spray every day to prevent further sebum secretion.

How does it work?

Caffeine stimulates circulation in the scalp which reduces the unnecessary production of sebum. It also opens up the hair follicles, stimulating hair growth.

Applying mayonnaise once a week can give your hair shinny and silky texture. (Source : Getty Images/ Thinkstock) Applying mayonnaise once a week can give your hair shinny and silky texture. (Source : Getty Images/ Thinkstock)

Mayonificent hair mask

Ingredients:

1 cup – Mayonnaise

3 spoons – Olive oil/Jojoba oil

3 spoons – Rice water.

Mix all the ingredients and apply to your hair, especially the temporal region, once every week. Leave it for 30-45 minutes while doing mild heat treatment using dry heated towel or hair heaters. Wash it off using mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

How does it work?

Mayonnaise has a blend of egg yolk, vinegar, and lemon juice which gives hair its natural lubrication, silk, and shine. The presence of jojoba or olive oil along with rice water improves the absorption capacity and reduces sebum production. It is very useful to reduce dandruff also.

Bananifent hair treatment.

Ingredients:

2 ripened – Banana (preferably those turned black)

2 spoons – Virgin coconut oil

10-15ml – Apple cider vinegar (depending on hair length)

Blend banana until there are no chunks. Add virgin coconut oil along with apple cider vinegar. Apply the paste to hair and give mild heat treatment for better absorption.

How does it work?

Banana, being rich in potassium, vitamins and natural oils, increases the elasticity of the scalp. Virgin coconut oil and apple cider vinegar give nourishment to the hair.

Which hair mask would you like to try? (Source : Getty Images/ Thinkstock) Which hair mask would you like to try? (Source : Getty Images/ Thinkstock)

Appleifent Cider Pack

Ingredients:

3 Spoons – Apple Cider Vinegar

1 glass – Water

2 spoons – Aloe vera gel

Mix apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and blend it with aloe vera gel. Use this as a conditioner as the last pour after washing the hair.

How is it useful?

This helps in retaining moisture and entraps the scalp with water molecules and minerals. This prevents sebum production.

“The suggested home remedies have no proven allergic reactions, nevertheless a patch test is recommended before you proceed with them,” Ramesh told indianexpress.com.