Say goodbye to oily, greasy scalp with these expert tips

Does your scalp get greasy within a day or two of washing your hair? Yes, we understand the feeling. At such times, tying up your hair in a ponytail or applying dry shampoo seem to be the only options available. However, they may not necessarily make your hair look the way you want it to.

So, what can you do to avoid making your hair look oily? While there are various products that claim to help deal with oily hair, Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, shared some tips that she said will help prevent excess secretion from the scalp’s sebaceous glands.

The expert took to Instagram to share some tips you need to pay attention to while washing your hair along with some mistakes to avoid.

*The shampoo may not be reaching all parts of your scalp. “So, dilute your shampoo and spread it evenly,” she suggested.

*You may not be emulsifying all the oils on your scalp when you are washing it. To do this, the expert advised lathering up the shampoo really well, on your hands or on the scalp, work it up and then rinse it away.

*You may not be allowing enough time to the shampoo to work its magic, she said next. The shampoo needs time to cleanse, hence once you apply it on your scalp, let it stay on for a minute or two before rinsing it away.

*You may be applying conditioner in the wrong manner. “Many people apply the conditioner on their scalp, which is actually meant for the tips of the hair,” she said.

*Finally, the dermatologist said that one of the top reasons for the scalp being oily is not washing it enough. “It’s important for some people to wash it everyday and for some to wash it on alternate days. But you can just shampoo your scalp and need not touch the shampoo to your hair at all. It’s alright shampooing is not going to lead to hair fall,” she said.

In addition to this, the expert clarified that the two tips regarding letting shampoo stay on for a minute or two, and to wash scalp regularly respectively apply only if you shampoo only your scalp and not the entire length of your hair.

Furthermore, the dermatologist explained that scalp hygiene is also an important factor in keeping your skin healthy and clear – not only of your face but also the skin of your back, shoulder and chest.

“Unhygienic/ oily/ infected scalp can lead to acne, fungal acne or dermatitis of the areas of the skin mentioned,” read her caption.

