Dry, oily, or combination: Identify your skin type with these easy methods

How your skin looks and feels is dependent on a lot of factors, from hormones, to stress levels, water intake and nutrition. Which is why experts always advise one to drink adequate water, sleep well, lead a healthy lifestyle and embrace a diet with lots of fresh greens and fruits.

But there is another thing that could be causing those breakouts — your skincare routine. We say this because it is extremely important to first know your skin type and understand its needs before investing in good quality products that will make your skin glow and feel nourished.

However, not many of us may know our skin type, which is why we have got some help from cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta who recently shared about the importance of identifying your skin type and also two quick methods to do so. Check them out below:

“You can have healthy, glowing skin if you’re using products that are made for your specific skin type. The three main types are: Dry, oily, and combination,” she said.

Blotting Sheet method

Gently pat blotting paper on different areas of the skin. After doing that, hold the sheet to a light source like a window or a lamp to determine oil visibility.

Check the blotting paper:

*Does not pick up any oil – Dry skin

*Shows oil visibility near the forehead and nose areas- Combination skin

*Entirely saturated with oil – Oily skin

Bare-face method

Apply a mild cleanser and pat dry gently. Leave skin bare and wait for 30 minutes.

Make facial expressions and check if:

*Your skin feels tight – Dry skin

*Shiny or greasy nose and forehead area – Combination skin

*Shiny cheeks, forehead and nose – Oily skin

Knowing your skin type is essential to understand the skin regimen you need to follow.



