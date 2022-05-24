Have oily, acne-prone skin? Avoid these four mistakes

Acne is one of the most common skin issues, faced by both men and women. It is a condition that occurs when hair follicles plug with oil and dead skin cells, according to Mayo Clinic, leading to whiteheads, blackheads, pus-filled pimples or red bumps. While a well-curated skincare routine and a nutritious diet are quintessential to keep acne at bay, they may not be enough!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Often, we end up making some day-to-day mistakes that are responsible for flaring up acne. Recently, dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth suggested four common mistakes that one must avoid doing, especially if they have acne-prone skin.

“Avoid these four mistakes if you have oily, acne prone skin,” she captioned her Instagram post as she listed the following points:

*Not tying your hair at night

It is important to tie your hair away from the face with a loose hair tie “so that the hair does not rub against the face at night”. She explained, “oil from the hair can form a film on the face causing exacerbation of acne.”

*Not changing pillow cover

Change your pillow cover every two days, the expert suggested. “The oil and creams from the face rub on the pillowcase. This, combined with dust and dirt, can make acne worse. Use soft fabric which is not harsh on the skin.”

These hand creams contain occlusive ingredients which can form a layer on the skin. (Source: Pixabay) These hand creams contain occlusive ingredients which can form a layer on the skin. (Source: Pixabay)

*Using thick hand creams

It is recommended to avoid thick hand creams during the day and at night if you have acne. “These hand creams contain occlusive ingredients which can form a layer on the skin. This can exacerbate acne,” she shared.

ALSO READ | Expert shares the most common causes of facial redness

*Not shampooing hair regularly

If you have an oily scalp, shampoo at least three times a week. “Oil from the scalp trickles on the forehead and sides of the face to cause acne eruptions in these areas,” Dr Panth explained.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!