Is oiling the ultimate solution to dandruff, growth and hair fall?

There’s no denying the fact that winter can wreak havoc on your hair and scalp. Which is why, problems like dry, dull and brittle hair, along with a flakey scalp become common during the chilly season.

To combat these, one of the most popular at-home treatments that many people swear by is the good ol’ champi or an oil massage for the head. But is oiling as effective as it is believed to be? To answer this very question, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad took to Instagram to explain the benefits of oiling ones hair, along with other interesting facts — and even busted some myths. Take a look at the post below:

“Be it coconut oil or almond oil or onion oil, all oils are good conditioners. They nourish the hair shaft and improve fizziness or dryness. They also form a protective coat over the hair shaft,” she said. But, she was quick to add that “hair oils cannot cause hair growth or reduce hair fall. Hair oil is not the solution for dandruff, too.”

Instead, for dandruff, the expert advised using a “2% ketoconazole based-shampoo or a zinc pyrithione-based shampoo”, and added that one should “consult a dermatologist if dandruff persists.”

“Take supplements of vitamins A,B,C,D,E and minerals like calcium, zinc, magnesium, chromium, iron. Have a high protein diet,” she suggested.

In one of her previous posts, Dr Sharad had listed out the many reasons that cause hair fall. Some of the reasons she mentioned were:

*Genetic

*Nutritional deficiency

*Stress

*Trauma

*Surgery

*Illness

*Pregnancy

*Crash diets

*Tight pig tails

*Hormonal: hypothyroidism, PCOS etc.

*Some medicines

*Scalp infections

Some ways to help are listed as follows:

*Improve your diet.

*Increase your protein intake

*Avoid crash diets

*Take supplements if deficient

*Get hormones tested

*Do not tie your hair tight

*Get scalp infections or hair disorders treated by a dermatologist.

*Take topical and systemic medication as prescribed by your dermatologist

