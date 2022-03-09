Two ‘obese’ pandas go on a weight-loss diet in Taipei Zoo; find out more

Just like humans, animals have to follow a diet, too, for fear of them turning obese and having other health issues. In Taipei, Taiwan, two adorable pandas are being made to follow a healthy diet. Read on to know more.

According to a report in The Independent, the pandas at the Taipei Zoo, who were born via artificial insemination after China gifted a pair of pandas to Taiwan in 2008, are said to have become obese. As such, they will now be following a new exercise routine and a special weight-loss diet, the zoo authorities revealed.

The panda pair, per the report, comprises nine-year-old Yuan Zai and just over a year old Yuan Bao, who are the star attractions of the zoo. They weigh 115 kg and 70 kg respectively.

A Global Times report states that adult female pandas should ideally weigh between 105 kg and 110 kg on average. But Yuan Zai and Yuan Bao are too heavy, and if they get any heavier, the siblings could potentially face health problems like hypertension and hyperglycemia, same as humans.

A statement from the zoo read that while the pandas are still healthy, these diet and weight-loss measures were “pre-emptive”, designed to “help them reach their ideal weight”. Their special diet will include foods low in salt, sugar and fats, but high in protein. The zookeepers are likely to feed them a special balanced diet comprising “steamed bread and corn”, and other ingredients such as “soybeans”.

The animals will also be made to exercise and lead a more active lifestyle inside the zoo; they could also potentially play games designed to help them burn their excessive fat.

