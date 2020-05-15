Want glowing skin? Try these oat face packs

Which pack are you trying? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Which pack are you trying? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You may have run out of your favourite skincare products, but did you know that your kitchen has so many powerful ingredients that are great for your skin? So why not make the most of them and try some simple DIY skincare tips and tricks to get that glow. Among other things, did you know oats are great for your skin? In case you are yet to discover its utility, we are here to help.

Here are some easy face packs you can make with oats.

Rose water and oatmeal face pack

This is very easy to make. In a bowl, take two tablespoons of oatmeal and add one tablespoon of honey. Mix it well and add a few drops of rose water. Apply this on your face for 10 minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel smooth and fresh!

Egg white and oatmeal face pack

In order to make this, take two tablespoons of oatmeal and one egg white. Blend it well and apply on your face. Wash your face with lukewarm face and you will see a difference.

Papaya and oats face pack

Make the pack by mixing a small piece of raw papaya, two tablespoons of oats, a bit of water and one teaspoon of almond oil. Apply this on your face for 15 minutes and then wash off. Skin will be visibly rejuvenated.

Turmeric and oats face pack

Take two tablespoons oatmeal, and add a bit of turmeric powder and a few drops of rose water to make the pack. Apply this on your face and scrub gently. Wash it off after 10 minutes and see the difference for yourself.

