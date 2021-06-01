World Milk Day: Five ways oats and milk can help keep dandruff at bay

A bowl of oats and milk might be the answer to all your hairfall woes. (Source : Getty Images)

It’s no secret that healthy hair invariably depends on a healthy and nourished scalp. While this theory might seem fairly straightforward on paper, factors like dandruff pose an imminent threat to good-hair days. “Studies show that one in every five people suffer from dandruff. This explains why some days your scalp might feel great, while other days it’s plagued by stubborn specks of dandruff,” said Raghav Gupta, founder, Oateo Oats.

He added that dandruff is caused as the result of dry skin, which is the most common symptom of dermatitis. “For most people, it ranges from light/mild flaking in the scalp but in severe cases, it can cause severe redness and flakiness not only in the scalp but also the eyebrows, nose, or the chest, making it very painful to deal with,” he told indianexpress.com.

There are plenty of solutions that promise to get rid of this problem. However, you might have what you need right in your kitchen and probably just never thought to use it on your scalp — oats and milk!

So check out how milk and oats can help alleviate dandruff, as suggested by Gupta.

“Oats and milk both can act as anti-inflammatory agents reducing symptoms of dermatitis/dandruff on your scalp. They also help in moisturising your scalp preventing dryness,” he added.

ALSO READ | Ayurvedic doctor shares tips to make your hair healthy, shiny

Exfoliate

Milk contains lactic acid, vitamins A, D, E and K, and protein which makes it a mild exfoliating and hydrating agent. Cold milk can act as a toner, especially for dry skin, keeping dandruff at bay.

Moisturise

Both oats and milk contain healthy fats which give them that creamy texture. These fats or lips come in the form of omega-6 fatty acids in oats, saturated and unsaturated fats in milk, and penetrate the hair and allow moisture retention. To add to that, milk also contains polysaccharides which make the hair soft and helps retain the nutrients within the strands while helping you nourish your roots and scalp.

Cleanse

Oats are also a rich source of Beta Glucan, a fibre that is unique. Due to their fibrous nature oats also make great scrubs, especially when you have an oily scalp and want to soak up the excess sebum (oil). It also helps in getting rid of dead cells on the scalp leaving it squeaky clean.

Keeps dandruff from returning

Oats contain a chemical called saponins that naturally remove unwanted flakes and dead skin/ dandruff and help prevent them from coming back. The easiest way to benefit from saponins is to use a mixture of oat flour and water and massage your scalp with the mixture for a few minutes.

Improve scalp health

Dairy/milk-based curd can be directly applied to the scalp to treat dandruff. Curd helps to not only soften but also strengthen cuticles, improving scalp health overall.

Milk and Oats Hair Mask

Ingredients:

Oatmeal – 2 tbs

Milk – 3-4 tbs

Almond oil – 1 tbs

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl to make a thick paste.

Comb and moisten your hair.

Gently, yet thoroughly apply the mixture throughout your scalp and leave the mask on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water and pat your hair dry.

Repeat once in two weeks for best results.