Why oatmeal is the ultimate beauty staple

Oatmeal and winter go hand in hand. A warm bowl of oatmeal topped with fresh fruits, flax seeds or chocolate is the perfect way to jumpstart your morning. But oatmeal is more than just a hearty meal for breakfast. Allow us to tell you that oatmeal has an array of skin-loving vitamins like copper, zinc, thiamin and niacin. Additionally, it contains compounds that are known to reduce inflammation and can, in fact, even fight acne.

Apart from being a healthy way to fill your tummy, here are all the other reasons you should incorporate oats into your skincare regime.

Helps moisturise dry skin

Oats helps in removing dead skin cells and act as a natural moisturiser. Its anti-inflammatory properties help in keeping the skin exfoliated. Due to oatmeal’s mild pH, it also helps to cool down inflamed skin that may have been caused due to a rash or infection.

Helps combat blackheads

Packed with chemical compounds called saponins, which are known for their natural cleansing activity, oatmeal helps to unclog the pores and clear the dirt and grime off your skin giving way to skin that is smooth and clear.

For acne

A bowl of oatmeal can do wonders for acne-prone skin. Oatmeal contains zinc that is known to reduce inflammation and kill the acne-causing bacterial action. In fact, it also helps in soaking up the excess oil from the skin that triggers acne.

Makes for a great shampoo

Just as oatmeal works wonders in removing excess dirt and debris from the body, it can also help combat the appearance of dirty hair. Brush through a light dusting of finely ground oats throughout the hair strands to soak up excess oils. Ensure you don’t overdo it or your scalp might just end up looking too white.

Here are a few homemade oatmeal masks for you to try:

Honey and milk oatmeal mask

Mix a tablespoon of ground oat flour with two tablespoons of honey to make an oatmeal and honey face mask at home for skin that is dry and irritated.

Add one tablespoon of milk to the mixture and apply onto your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and then rinse with warm water. This natural oat mask will help your skin stay smooth. The anti-inflammatory properties in the grains make it suitable for sensitive skin.

Yoghurt oatmeal mask

This mask is appropriate for all types of skin and is meant to clean your pores deeply.

Mix one tablespoon of yoghurt to one tablespoon of ground oatmeal. Apply this onto your face for 15 minutes, and rinse off with warm water. Yoghurt has bleaching effects and its high zinc content helps to reduce spots and scars. Your skin will feel smooth and supple because of the lactic acid present in the yoghurt.

Plain oatmeal mask

Take five tablespoons of ground oatmeal and add water to make a smooth paste. Apply the mixture onto your face evenly and wait for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water. This mask makes for a great exfoliator.

