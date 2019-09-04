Effective DIY face masks for healthy and glowing skin

Generations have known and cherished the role natural ingredients play in beautification, health and replenishment of our skin. The benefits are further enhanced when these natural ingredients are used in a freshly-made mask. “A face mask is effective in detoxifying skin, removing dead cells, blackheads, blemishes and give the skin a clean, tight and healthy feel. Since a face mask stays on the face for a longer period, the nutrition from natural ingredients like plants, fruits or essential oils reach the epidermis and improve our skin. I suggest using such mask twice a month,” says Pooja Nagdev, cosmetologist, aromatherapist and founder of Inatur, who recommends a few home-made face masks.

Oats Face Mask

Ingredients:

3tbsp – Oatmeal

1tbsp – Kaolin

2tbsp – Milk

2 drops – Almond oil

¼tbsp – Aloe vera gel

¼tbsp – Chamomile powder

¼tbsp – Rose water

¼tbsp – Chironji powder

¼ cup – Water

Application:

Apply this paste on the face evenly and in a uniform layer. Let it stay for 15 to 30 minutes and then rinse or wipe it with a soft moist towel. This will help free the skin from dirt, grime, and blackheads. The skin will feel conditioned and rejuvenated.

Benefits:

Oatmeal has a calming and cleansing effect on the skin. The other ingredients, along with oatmeal, stimulate and rejuvenate the skin and bring back the lost moisture and oils to the skin.

Avocado Mask

Ingredients:

1/2 – Avocado

1tbsp – Yoghurt

1tsp – Honey

Application:

Apply the mask on the skin for 15-20 minutes and then rinse off with plain water. You can rub the mask on the skin while washing it off.

Benefits:

Besides being intensively hydrating, this mask also provides light exfoliation. Avocado is known to be rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and antioxidants and is also very hydrating. Yoghurt has alpha hydroxy acid and lactic acid which act as a chemical exfoliant. Honey adds an extra boost of hydration and also locks moisturisation.

Honey Mask

Ingredients:

2tbsp – Honey

Juice from one lemon slice

1tsp – Cinnamon

Application:

Apply this rejuvenating mask on the skin for about 10 minutes and see the difference!

Benefits:

The mask is ideal to bring relief from inflammation and reduce dark spots. Honey is known to be an antioxidant, and is also known for its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties. A word of caution though, cinnamon can cause irritation to some people and might even cause allergies. Lemon juice may also cause similar issues and make the skin more sensitive to sun.

Sugar and Coconut Oil Mask

Ingredients:

2tbsp – Brown sugar

2tbsp – Coconut oil

Application:

This easy to make mask does wonders to the skin. Just apply this exfoliating mask for a few minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water.

Benefits:

Brown Sugar is a natural exfoliant besides being a rich source of glycolic acid (an alpha hydroxy acid). This pack helps in exfoliation and delivers smooth, bright skin. Coconut oil boosts hydration so your skin won’t dry out after all the exfoliation.

Egg Whites and Orange Juice Mask

Ingredients:

1 – Egg white

1tbsp – Orange juice

Application:

Mix the two ingredients properly and apply on the face and neck area for about 15 minutes.

Benefits:

This mask is ideal for acne prone skin. Egg Whites have astringent and exfoliating properties, and are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, helping bring instant and visible benefits to the skin. As with Vitamin C, the orange juice needs to be used cautiously.

Banana Mask

Ingredients:

1 – Banana

1tbsp – Honey

Juice from one slice of lemon

Benefits

This mask is the ideal solution to brighten dark spots and lighten blemishes.

Strawberries Mask

Ingredients:

3 – Strawberries

• One tablespoon of honey

Application:

Make a paste of the above ingredients and apply on the skin. Gently rub the pack on the skin for best results.

Benefits:

This mask exfoliates the dead skin cells and helps reduce acne breakouts. “Strawberries contain alpha and beta hydroxy acids [like salicylic acid] to help exfoliate and brighten the skin.They also contain vitamin C, ellagic acid, and other antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can benefit the skin,” says Nagdev.