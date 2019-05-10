NZ family scores “royal flush” thanks to baby Archie: Report

All four children in a New Zealand family have Royal namesakes after Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan named their newborn son Archie earlier this week, it was reported on Friday. “It’s a royal flush – what are the chances?” Jo Stafford, who lives in Otago in the southeastern region on New Zealand’s South Island, told the Otago Daily Times. Stafford’s children are Charlotte, 11, Harry, 9, George, 7, and Archie, 4.

“It was just a fluke. We’ve always just really loved those names,” Stafford told the Otago Daily Times.

“First, Prince George came along, then Princess Charlotte — which we thought was just a coincidence. But now Archie … ” she said.

She said she was inundated with messages from her friends when they heard the news of the royal baby’s name.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced on Wednesday they had named their newborn son, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, Archie.

Speaking to the media before, Meghan had declared motherhood to be “magic” amd the baby had been “just been a dream.” “He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm,” she said. To which Harry had quipped: “I wonder who he gets that from.” When asked which parent the baby took after, Harry said it was too soon to tell. “His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”

After the name of the royal baby was announced, social media was filled with congratulatory messages and greetings for the royal couple and the child.

