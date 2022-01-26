Nutritionist suggests easy hacks for long, lustrous hair

We all wish to have long, lustrous hair. For the same, we opt for expensive hair treatments and topical products. But, it must be noted that your diet can make a huge difference to the quality of your hair — length, lustre and strength. Wondering what we are hinting at?

According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, your hair grows six inches in length every year which depends on factors like age, genetics and diet. While not much can be done about age and genetics, but everyone can work on their diets, she suggested in an Instagram reel.

She went on to further state how one can include three things in their routine for stronger, shinier, and longer hair.

Amla

Naturally available, amla is rich in vitamin C. It also helps promote collagen that contributes to thicker, longer hair.

Flaxseeds

About two tablespoons of flaxseeds provides 6,400mgs of Omega-3 fatty acids which according to several studies helps control hair thinning, and improves hair growth.

Curry leaves

Makhija, who adds 10-15 curry leaves to her glass of vegetable juice every day, said they are a powerhouse of beta carotene and vitamin E that help improve hair growth. “Curry leaves are also a great hack to slow down greying,” she added.

