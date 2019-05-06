Nurse denied Guinness World Record for not running London Marathon in a skirt

A trained nurse who ran for the London Marathon broke the Guinness World Record but was denied the title since she did not wear a dress. Jessica Anderson achieved the feat on April 28 as she completed the marathon at 3:08:22, which was half a minute faster than the existing marathon record for a woman in a nurse’s uniform. However, she was wearing medical scrubs and that turned out to work against her.

According to a report in Fox News, Anderson was already told by Guinness World Records officials that her attire (medical scrubs and trousers) defied the protocol. A blue or white dress, apron, and a traditional cap is acceptable.

“I was quite taken aback when I read that they’d rejected my application and I did email them to ask them to reconsider but they said no. I get that it’s supposed to be a fun thing but their definition is just so outdated,” she told Runner’s World magazine as quoted in the report. “Some of the nurses I work with do wear dresses but mostly we wear scrubs or a tunic and trousers. I’ve certainly never seen a male nurse wearing a dress to work.”

Although she knew about the rules it did not stop her from achieving her dream.

“Guinness world records have declined my application as my uniform doesn’t meet their criteria of what a nurses uniform should be but I will still be aiming to beat the current official record time of 3 hours 8 minutes 54 seconds,” she shared on Instagram.

The same report states that the Guinness World Records has now decided to review their garment policy after this incident.

“Inclusiveness and respect are values that Guinness World Records holds extremely dear and while we always need to ensure we can differentiate between categories, it is quite clear that this record title and associated guidelines is long overdue a review which we will conduct as a priority in the coming days,” the group put out a statement.

Anderson hopes for the same. “I’m sure Guinness World Records don’t intend to cause offense, but it would be nice if they decided to revise their criteria instead of reinforcing old gender stereotypes,” she was quoted as saying.