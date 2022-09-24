Numerology predictions: September 26 to October 2

By Chirag Daruwalla

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says the beginning of this week will have a positive impact on your health in many ways. You will feel better and more confident during this time. People whose financial condition will stagger this week will get the support of their relatives. Improve your relations with your relatives and friends; a wrong step taken by you can make the family environment tenser. So avoid doing anything wrong on your part. Talking excessively at the workplace can cost you dearly this week. Take special care while speaking and also avoid speaking excessively. Your prestige in the family will also increase. Also, with the blessings of the elders of the house, you can achieve something related to education, for which you were waiting a long time.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says you can use this week to fulfil one of your hobbies, which you have wanted to do for a long time like dancing, singing, going on a trip, painting, etc. Not only will you enjoy doing these things, you will also be able to keep yourself fresh. This week, you will get many such opportunities with your hard work and dedication, from which you can earn money. This week, your family’s full attention will be on the auspicious program to be held at a relative’s house. Along with this, it is also possible that during this time some good news from a distant relative may bring happiness to your entire family. But, you will need to focus on your work as your work capacity and creativity will expand. Take advantage of every opportunity and take steps to improve your career. If you are having trouble understanding any subject, you will have to work harder to achieve the goal this week.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says regular exercise will play an important role in keeping you fit this week. During this time, many good changes are being seen in your health. Time will be good for those people who have obesity problems, because at this time, they will get rid of some of their problems forever. At the beginning of this week, the Moon will be situated in the fifth house, due to which there is a possibility of completing some auspicious work in your family. This will create a festive atmosphere and will make all the family members happy. This auspicious event at home could be a birth anniversary or one’s marriage or having a child. Ganesha says this week traders will have to avoid sharing anything related to their business with everyone, because they can get into big trouble. Those who are preparing for competitive exams may find it difficult to believe in themselves this week. The middle part of the week will bring many negative thoughts about education.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says you will experience mental turmoil and trouble this week due to increased pressure at the workplace. Because of this, irritability will also come into your nature. In such a situation, keep calm and think about getting out of these troubles, otherwise, you may suffer health wise. Eating out with family members or watching a movie will keep you relaxed and cheerful this week. Despite the heap of work, amazing energy can be seen inside you. You may, however, be unable to complete all your work ahead of time. People of your zodiac will get good results in matters related to education. But despite this, you will confine yourself in your comfort zone in such a way that even facing small challenges will seem like a big task to you. So, it would be better for you to try to focus on your studies while taking yourself out of your comfort zone as soon as possible.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says due to better health this week, you will take special care of the health of your family members, too. Eat a balanced diet, avoid eating cold things. Looking at the needs of the house, this week you can spend money shopping for valuables for the house with proper planning. Due to this, your financial condition may become a little tight; your stress may also increase. You should spend some time with kids at home, even if you have to do something special for it, because only by doing this you will be able to understand what is going on in their mind and improve your relationship with them. Employed people may have to face many problems at the workplace because of inadvertent mistakes, due to which you may get scolded by your superiors.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you will not have to work hard to keep yourself fit. During this time, you will be supported by luck, due to which you will be able to keep yourself healthy even if you make fewer efforts. If you are a parent, you may have to spend a lot of money on your child’s education. You will face a financial crisis, so instead of solving this matter alone, talk to your partner. There is every scope for a positive change in your father’s health, so you may be spending time with him. Not only will this help you improve your relationship with your father, but he will also be able to support you. Businessmen working in a partnership will need to show their cleverness while working with their partners, otherwise, they can swindle you. Those who are preparing for competitive exams may find it difficult to believe in their hard work this week. The middle part of the week will bring many negative thoughts about education.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says in terms of health, the circumstances this week will be completely in your favour, due to which you will be happy. Elders will get relief from problems related to knees and hands. You will be able to spend some relaxing moments with family members. During this time, you will get a chance to meet old acquaintances from your parents or hear something new and important about them. This week, you will get a chance to talk directly to your superiors and find answers to all your questions, which may give you an idea as to why your boss talks to you so rudely. As soon as you come to know the real reason, your mind will be relieved. But, use your words very carefully while talking to anyone. This week, many students may face some confusion regarding their career; their heart and mind may be running in totally opposite directions. In such a situation, follow the heart.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says your health will be good this week. During this time you will be full of energy and will also try to complete all your work with efficiency. You have to stop yourself from paying attention to unnecessary things. All types of property-related transactions done by you in the past are likely to be completed this week, which will benefit you, as well as you will be able to secure your future to a great extent. Chances are, the advice of a member of the household will help you earn extra money. Your enemies will be active this week and take advantage of your weaknesses. With this, you will not be able to advance yourself in your career. Also, you can get into some big trouble. Whatever topics you could not understand last week, you will completely grasp this week. It would be better for you to concentrate and keep studying.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says for the betterment of your health, this week you will need to improve your diet. Otherwise, you will find yourself suffering from many serious diseases. This week, you have to tread very carefully in the field of economics. You will gain money from an old investment, but you may lose a lot of your money while meeting the non-essential demands of others. Saying no to others would be the most important thing that you need to learn at this time. Talking about family life, this week is very good for your zodiac sign as you will attract everyone’s attention. This week, you are instructed to choose your words wisely while talking to others at the workplace. Do not say anything that will negatively impact your image. The middle of the week will be very good for students who are thinking of pursuing higher education.

Chirag Daruwalla is the son of astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on career, health, love, finance, and business. You can visit their website bejandaruwalla.com for guidance on problems related to your life.

