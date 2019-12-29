Will you try this make-up trend in the party season?

Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Ali Bhatt have aced the look. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Ali Bhatt have aced the look. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

As the year draws to an end, we raid our wardrobes for our social lineup of parties and brunches to ensure everything is on-point. But on most occasions, we leave the make-up decision for the last minute and end up confused over whether to keep it subtle or glowing. And with so many options to choose from, it can get very tricky. A quick search on the Internet about the latest make-up trends might throw the term “soft glam” at you, but let us tell you that it’s been a while since it has made its presence felt.

For the past couple of years, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jessica Alba, and now Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others, have been going soft glam. This look has risen as the antithesis to bold, Euphoria-inspired make-up which includes loads of glitter and shimmer.

What is soft glam?

Depending on who you ask, you’ll probably hear a variation of at least one of the following words: diffused, radiant, or neutral. Put simply, soft glam is make-up that looks quite literally, soft. It doesn’t always consist of neutral and warm shades but even if it involves green eye-shadow, the application and marriage of products must be seamless.

How to get the soft glam look

The key to a soft glam makeup look is to have a great skincare routine — nothing but moisturise.

Soft glam always begins with a luminous base. Hydrated, smooth skin will always be soft, even if it is matte and full coverage. Beyond having a skincare routine to keep your complexion dewy and bright, you’ll want to kick off your soft glam make-up routine with a sheer foundation first.

After blending it all over, you can add more where you need it with a full coverage concealer, but that again has to be more on the lines of spot treatment. We don’t want to cake up the look. One of the tricks to acing this look is to let your skin show a little. Seal it with a setting powder in places you crease like the eyelids or laugh lines.

Next come cheeks. Instead of using a traditional contouring product, reach for a foundation that is two shades deeper than your natural skin tone so it doesn’t create harsh edges while still giving the face depth. Skip powder products. Instead of a blush go for a cheek tint. Highlight the highest points with a strobe cream or liquid highlighter for a dewy finish.

Here’s how your favourite stars aced the look.

Are you trying this look this party season?

