Bring the salon home with this DIY fruit facial

Are you missing your salon a little too much in this period of lockdown? Well, while it is natural to miss the experience of stepping into a beauty parlour for a quick treatment, it is also a bit risky right now, since it is a shared space. As such, it is advisable that you take care of your skin and hair at home until things begin to get normal, with simple kitchen ingredients and easy DIYs. If you have been missing a good fruit facial of late, worry not, because you can now do it in the comfort of your house; here is a step-by-step guide.

* First clean your face with water and pat dry. Next, use a milk-based cleanser. Pour a little bit of milk in a bowl and use a cotton ball to gently apply it on the face and neck. Let it dry for 10 minutes.

* Instead of washing it off with water, use a natural scrub using lemons to remove dead cells and toxins from the skin. To make this scrub, use one teaspoon of lemon juice and mix it with some baking soda. Make a paste and add some rose water or regular water to build the consistency. Apply the paste on the face and scrub for a good five minutes.

* If you want, you can apply some honey on your face next. Honey is known to clean the skin and also act as a bleaching agent. If you have dry skin, you can apply honey on your face and let it stay for 10 minutes before you wash it off with water.

* Next, you must steam your face a little so that the clogged pores open up. Add some hot water to a bowl and place it on a table. Bring your face close to it (but be careful you don’t bring it too close), and use a towel to cover the face. Let the steam from the water work wonders.

* Now is when you apply the fruit pack. This is the last and the final step. Take a banana, a cucumber, some neem leaves for their anti-microbial properties, honey and curd. Add all these ingredients to a grinder and make a paste. Let it stay in the refrigerator for 15 minutes, before you take it out and wear it. Let the paste stay for 20 minutes, before you gently clean it off with water. Your skin will glow like you have just stepped out of the salon.

Also, since it is completely done at home, it is natural and safe. You do not have to worry about anything — your skin is clean and healthy.

