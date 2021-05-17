‘Nothing more important than health of loved ones’: What India’s Adline Castelino said in her Miss Universe speech

"Coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realised nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones," she said in her speech. (Photo: Instagram/@adline_castelinofficial)

At the recently-concluded Miss Universe 2020 event, the crown landed on Mexico’s Andrea Meza’s head, while Adline Castelino from India finished fourth. The model and beauty pageant titleholder was crowned as Miss Diva Universe 2020.

The pageant, besides taking into account participants’ grace and beauty, also judges them on their wit and intelligence, and quick-thinking skills.

Since the pandemic pushed the pageant by a year — it was earlier supposed to happen in 2020, instead of 2021 — questions related to it were asked, mainly on lockdown and its effect on the economy.

In one of the rounds, Castelino was asked if countries should lockdown due to COVID-19, despite the strain on their economy, or if they should open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates.

Castelino said: “Coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realised something very important — that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand-in-hand, and produces something that will work with the economy.”

In her final speech, Castelino was given a minute to talk on “free speech and the right to protest”. “We have seen many protests in recent days. I want to especially point out the protests that women have made throughout the years, with equal rights. And till today, we lack them. Protests help us raise our voice against what’s happening, against inequality. It helps minorities in any democracy to raise their voice. Protests are important. But, what’s not important is when you use it — because with every right, comes a responsibility. So, use it with power,” she said.

