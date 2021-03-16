‘Nothing more important than family’: Michelle Obama on Meghan’s ‘heartbreaking’ interview

Even though a week has passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat with Oprah Winfrey to explain their side of the story and come out with their truth of the royal exit, the interview continues to be discussed around the world. And now, former first lady of the US Michelle Obama, too, has weighed her thoughts on this.

In a recent conversation with Access Hollywood, she talked about the fallout and the troubling claims made by the couple, saying: “My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time. Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

There is a connection between Michelle and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, for the latter had interviewed her for British Vogue in 2019. She sent good wishes to the couple who now live in the US, away from UK’s tabloid culture, and hoped that they would find a way through this, to end the rift and find some kind of closure that works best for them and their growing family. Meghan had revealed to Oprah during the course of the interview that she was pregnant with a girl.

The couple already has a son, Archie, who was born in 2019.

Per the Access Hollywood report, Michelle also showered praises on her own loved ones, particularly her loving husband and former US president Barack Obama, whom she called ‘a great girl dad’.

“First of all, he loves his daughters with all of his heart. He wants nothing but the best for them. But more importantly, he knows how smart and capable they are as young women and he treats them as equals. They still have discipline and rules and respect, but he encourages them in everything they do. And that’s all you want from a dad. Not just for a girl dad, but any dad who is involved and engaged and shows love and stability and consistency. That’s the kind of dad he is.”

