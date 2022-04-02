Not feeling social yet? Here are five productive activities that you can do at home

As Covid-19 cases have begun to dip in the country, people are slowly trying to get used to the new normal as more and more places have now begun to open up. Schools, universities and workplaces are now returning to a staggered schedule with people armed and prepared with N95 masks, surface disinfectants and hand sanitisers.

As such, if you have become too comfortable with your own company and are finding it difficult to step back into your pre-pandemic life, we have got you covered. Here are five productive things that you can do at home, while you devise ways to start socialising again.

Take a look at the suggestions below:

Pick a new corner every day and clean it

While cleaning may not be at the top of your list of things to do, we promise that it will give you the satisfaction of a job well done. Pick a new corner of the house to clean, and dust or redecorate it to your heart’s content.

Indulge in a skincare routine

Whether you’re a k-beauty fan or a minimal skincare enthusiast, if you’re juggling a hectic schedule, you probably didn’t have the time to treat yourself to a pampering session. Bring out your handy stash of skincare products and give yourself a beauty makeover. Take a long shower or soak in a bathtub with bath bombs, flower petals and candles to accompany.

Reduce and re-use

In 2022, sustainability is in and for good measure, as our planet is fast getting encumbered by challenges such as climate change and pollution. As such, take this opportunity to sort out your wardrobe and find items of clothing that you can either upcycle or use or donate to charity.

Explore cooking or baking

Don’t consider yourself a chef? You don’t have to whip up a delicious meal for one for dinner tonight! The easiest way to keep yourself occupied and treat yourself to a meal is to learn how to cook one yourself. If you’re an expert, perhaps push your boundaries and experiment with a new cuisine or two?

Get some movement in

If you’re wondering if you should take a walk today – the answer is yes! Often, we forget the importance of regular physical activity and how it plays a role in regulating our physical and mental well-being. You can experiment with a bunch of things if you want to remain active at home: try out dancing, yoga, exercises such as push-ups, burpees, squats, etc.

