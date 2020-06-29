Not able to sleep well? Try this DIY relaxing pillow mist

Remember not to spray too much that your pillow gets damp. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Remember not to spray too much that your pillow gets damp. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In lockdown, amid all the uncertainties, people’s sleeping habits have changed a lot. A recent study, for instance, had revealed that while people are sleeping for longer hours, the quality of the slumber has been affected. But, we cannot do without sleep. Sleeping is as essential as eating healthy foods and engaging in physical activities.

So, here is an interesting activity that you can do to improve the quality of your sleep. Before you go to bed, just spritz some essential oils and other such magical concoctions on your pillow, to enjoy a night of deep slumber. Find out how you can do it.

Things you need

* Distilled water

* A glass mist bottle

* A little funnel

* Lavender oil

* Chamomile oil

* Orange essential oil

* Rose water

Method

* Take the bottle and place the little funnel on top of it.

* Then through it, add 20 drops of lavender oil, 15 drops of orange essential oil, and 10 drops of chamomile oil into the bottle.

* Fill the rest of the bottle with distilled water and some rose water, as well.

* Shake it well, before you spray it on the pillow. If you think this is not strong enough for your liking, you can always add more drops of the aforementioned oils.

The mild scent of the mist will calm you down and soothe your nerves. So, you will be able to say goodbye to the stress of the day, both mental and physical. But make sure the scent is just about right and is not too overpowering, because that can make you feel tad uncomfortable.

Also, remember not to spray too much that your pillow gets damp, because essentially it is going to be 70 per cent water. Store in a cool place for when you want to use it next.

