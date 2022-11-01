Kim Kardashian criticised as daughter North West wears Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ hat for Halloween

Trust the Kardashians to ruffle a few feathers with every next move of theirs! This time, it’s North West, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, who left netizens in shock with her Halloween look as she wore Michael Jackson’s real hat from the Smooth Criminal music video. Yes, you read that right! Dressing up as the late ‘King of Pop’, the nine-year-old wore a black leather jacket, matching pants, and a white t-shirt with the off-white cap which still has remnants of the American singer’s makeup on top.

According to Page Six, Jackson’s hat was purchased by Kim for North at an auction in 2019 as a Christmas present, along with a velvet jacket that the singer wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997 and at a screening of his movie Ghosts. The jacket, according to the report, cost her a whopping $65,625 and was altered to fit North in such a way that she can adjust it as she grows.

The child wearing the iconic hat for a Halloween party didn’t go down well with the netizens who criticised Kim on social media.

“Now why the hell did Kim K need to give North West, Michael Jackson’s actual hat for Halloween? I swear half the people she dressed the kids up as don’t even know who they are dressing as smh. Let kids be kids and PICK THEIR OWN COSTUMES” a user wrote.

Another tweeted: “The fact that Michael‘s kids couldn’t get this stuff and now have to watch the Kardashians treat their deceased father’s historical clothing as the party costume.”

A user wrote on the microblogging site, “North getting Michael Jackson’s things to dress up don’t sit right with me. Girl barely knows who he is. Atp Kim does anything for attention.”

Many others remembered Kim’s infamous 2022 Met Gala outing where she donned Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.

“North wearing Michael Jackson’s literal hat is giving Marilyn Monroe dress vibes and once again, I do not like it,” a user wrote.

Another tweeted: “Why is Kim Kardashian so obsessed with wearing archival pieces from dead icons? First, it was her wearing that Marilyn Monroe dress, now she has North wearing Micheal Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ hat for Halloween. This family is so obsessive and weird! Let the dead rest!”

North’s siblings Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, too, dressed up as iconic musicians with Saint dressing up as Snoop Dogg, Chicago dressing up as Sade and Psalm dressing up as Eazy-E. In another Halloween look, North channelled Aaliyah.

Apart from the Kardashians, Machine Gun Kelly, too, sparked backlash with his Halloween costume as he wore a set of black and red priest robes while holding a leash around Megan Fox’s neck. Netizens called out the rapper-singer for mocking Christianity with his costume.

“Whether ur religious or not I think it’s really f****d that people can mock Christianity at Halloween but if u did it to any other religion it’d be shunned upon. Triggered by machine gun Kelly’s costume,” a user wrote.

