No traditional White House ‘tea and tour’ for future first lady Jill Biden?

The present moment in American politics will go down in history, because of the many dramatic events that marked the transitional period. From protests to riots, the country witnessed a lot of unrest these past few months. And now, in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, the situation is still tense and awkward, vis-a-vis the shift of power.

According to news reports, it seems first lady Melania Trump has not yet connected with the future first lady Jill Biden in order to host the traditional White House ‘tea and tour’. In fact, according to a CNN report, while the gesture has been customary since at least 1952 — when former first lady Bess Truman had invited Mamie Eisenhower on a tour of the White House — by not hosting it this time, Trump could be ‘breaking tradition’.

The report further states that the outgoing president and his wife are reportedly planning to leave Washington, DC for Florida before Biden’s inauguration.

Kate Andersen Brower, author of ‘First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies‘, was quoted as telling USA Today that it is expected and typical for the outgoing first lady to extend an invitation to the future first lady for the said ‘tea and tour’ at the White House. It has been a ‘transfer-of-power ritual’ for decades.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama sit down for tea in the White House https://t.co/sO5qejhsCL pic.twitter.com/0s1xWVB35f — CNN (@CNN) November 11, 2016

While Laura Bush had followed tradition by welcoming Michelle Obama to the White House in 2008, the latter had extended an invite to Melania Trump by hosting her for tea in November 2016. The two had talked about raising kids in the White House.

