No time for salon? Try these simple skincare tricks to look your best on Karwa Chauth

The festival of Karwa Chauth is here. Every year, on this day, women fast and worship for the long and healthy life of their husbands. They dress up, apply henna on their hands and click a lot of pictures, too, as they wait for the moon to show up so they can break their fast.

But unlike other years, this one is different because of the pandemic. While huge gatherings are prohibited and the celebrations are largely going to happen at home with a few close friends and family members, here are some simple things you can do to look your best on the day, even if you have not had the time to go to the salon.

* Most women who do the puja, and fast on the day are not even allowed to drink water, and a dehydrated body can make the skin look dull. As such, the moment you wake up in the morning, wash your face with cold water and keep washing it through the course of the day so that it looks fresh from the outside.

* Make sure you remove traces of makeup before you apply a fresh coat in the evening, if at all. Any residue makeup can clog your pores and make them dirty. This can lead to acne and pimples.

* Even if you are not planning to step out of the house, exfoliate your skin. This will make it clear and remove dirt and impurities from the face. It will also help in the removal of dead skin cells.

* Make sure you rest intermittently. It is imperative that you conserve your energy because the fasting is hard and can make you feel weak. The more you rest, the more beneficial it will be for your skin.

* Also, since you cannot ideally drink water, you must hydrate your skin externally. Wear a sheet mask which has calming qualities. If you are using any other kind of mask or pack, make sure you pamper your skin and wash it well after the pack dries up.

* Be gentle on your face, do not rub it with towels. Always pat it dry and when washing, you can even use a mild face wash.

* After that, you must apply a generous amount of toner. For this, you can use rose water which is known to be highly effective. It can soothe the face, reduce any kind of pimple irritation, and leave you feeling energised.

* Do not forget to apply moisturizer on the face, so as to end the routine with a flourish, and especially since the weather is becoming dry with winters approaching.

