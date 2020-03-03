How to get the natural makeup look this spring season

Spring calls for all things natural! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Spring calls for all things natural! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Think spring and all that comes to mind is freshness, flowers and sunshine. Everything is bright and refreshing, so why should your makeup not be in sync with the mood of the season? And what better than keeping it simple with the natural or ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. You can let your imperfections show and keep your skin looking glowing and fresh with minimal products.

Here are the steps to achieve this makeup look for days you want to keep it simple and effortless.

Get your skincare routine on point

The key to acing the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look is that your skincare routine needs to be top-notch. But by that we don’t mean you burn a hole in your pocket. Play smart and invest time and patience. The effects won’t show up overnight; it’s like maintaining a relationship with your skin, even the best needs enough attention.

Apply foundation in places you need

The best part about this makeup look is that you don’t have to hide the blemishes. The rule here is less is more, which is why you don’t have to apply foundation to your entire face. Just apply some in areas where you may have hyperpigmentation or uneven skin tone. However, if you have oily skin or have creases, we suggest you take a fluffy brush and dab on some loose powder and set your face instead.

Ditch contouring

Contouring is for days you are heading out to a party or for a fancy brunch. It should be avoided when you want to keep things minimal and natural. You can instead apply some bronzer to add colour to your face. Ditch your bright blush and simply use your cream lipstick as a blush on the apple of your cheeks for a more luminous and natural look.

Frame your face

You are almost done with your base, and now it is time to give your face a little dimension. Do this by not filling your eyebrows too much and giving it a filled-in natural brow look. Create thin strokes with an eyebrow pencil, almost micro-bladed and brush it with a spoolie to get a slightly bushy effect. This hack with just a soap will help you get fluffy eyebrows, check it out here.

Time to add a little colour

It is time to add a little colour by opting for your favourite brown or pink nude shade. Pro tip: For a more natural look, apply your lipstick using your fingers, this helps to melt the products without looking too overdone.

Are you going to try this makeup look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd