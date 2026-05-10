‘No harsh products, retinol’: At 51, Preity Zinta shares her minimalist secret for radiant skin

Actor Preity Zinta recently shared the secret behind her radiant skin, busting several beauty myths that keep generating buzz on social media. The 51-year-old actor is often admired for her fitness and “natural” beauty at a time when the wellness industry is dominated by Botox and fillers.

Recently, a fan asked the actor on X to reveal her skincare secrets, and Zinta responded with a simple approach. The Veer Zara actor shared that her routine focuses on minimalism rather than complicated products or harsh treatments. While retinol is widely recommended by skincare experts for boosting collagen and reducing signs of ageing, she chooses to avoid it entirely.

“Sunscreen, clean products, no retinol or harsh products, and less makeup so your skin can breathe,” she responded.

She also stressed that healthy skin depends heavily on overall lifestyle habits, not just topical skincare. Calling diet, exercise, proper sleep, and stress management “game changers,” the actor wrote, “Diet/ Gym / Sleep and less stress are game changers. Smoking, alcohol, and inflammatory foods age your skin the most, so avoid them. Drink lots of water, be happy and work out. Stick to the basics and be consistent – results will follow in skincare and in life.”

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Sunscreen, clean products, no retinol or harsh products & less make up so your skin can breathe. Diet/ Gym / Sleep and less stress are game changers. Smoking n alcohol and inflammatory foods ages your skin the most so avoid them. Drink lots of water , be happy and work out.… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

Chiming in on the discussion on social media, Dr Meenu Malik, Consultant, Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology, Aakash Healthcare, argued that retinol is good for ageing skin as it boosts collagen, reduces pigmentation and uneven texture, and treats fine lines. However, Dr Malik cautioned those with sensitive skin, stressing, “retinol might irritate or leave sensitive skin dry.”

“A simple skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturising, daily sunscreen, hydration and a healthy lifestyle can also be very effective for maintaining healthy skin. The key is to do it and choose products that are good for your skin type rather than following what is trendy,” Dr Malik said.

Lifestyle factors for healthy skin

Highlighting the link between lifestyle factors like sleep, stress, diet, alcohol consumption, and smoking and skin ageing, Dr Malik stressed that daily habits reflect on the skin and affect how it ages.

“Smoking is especially bad because it reduces blood flow to the skin and makes it age prematurely. Skincare products can help make your skin look better. What you do inside, like eating well and exercising, has a bigger impact on your skin in the long run,” she said.

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Non-negotiables in 40s and 50s

Sharing the non-negotiables of an effective skincare routine for people in their 40s and 50s, Dr Malik emphasised that a clean diet, hydration, exercise, and a proper sleep cycle are crucial, along with a cleanser, a good moisturiser, and sunscreen with SPF 30+, for healthy skin.

“People in their 40s and 50s should not try many harsh products and should focus on taking care of their skin consistently. They should also see a dermatologist if they need to. Taking care of your skin is about what you do every day, not about finding a quick fix,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.