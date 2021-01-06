No garden parties in Buckingham Palace this year because of the lockdown

These parties have a dress code -- men are encouraged to wear morning dress or lounge suits, and women typically wear dresses with hats or fascinators. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Representational image)

As the world grapples with a new strain of the coronavirus, the UK — where the variant was first detected — has gone into a state of lockdown. Now, according to a report in The Independent, Buckingham Palace has announced that its annual garden parties will not take place this year.

The report mentions that the invite-only events are regarded as a highlight of the royal summer calendar, attended by tens of thousands of people. Now that England has entered its third lockdown phase in the pandemic, the palace has announced the garden parties have been cancelled for 2021.

Usually, three events are held at the Buckingham Palace in London, and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. “The decision has been taken that garden parties will not take place in 2021,” a palace spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Independent report states that the decision comes after royal garden parties were also cancelled in 2020, during the first phase of UK lockdown in March, April and May.

Normally, these parties are seen as an opportunity for the royals to meet and greet people across British society, to thank them for their services and good deeds. The pandemic makes it impossible for such large gatherings to take place because of the risk of transmission.

The outlet further states that these parties have a dress code — men are encouraged to wear morning dress or lounge suits, and women typically wear dresses with hats or fascinators. The proceedings begin at 3 pm and at 4, members of the royal family enter while a military brass band plays the national anthem.

