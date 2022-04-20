Nimrat Kaur on having to size ‘up’ for Dasvi: ‘People made my larger than usual body their business’

Actors, often, have to go through drastic body transformations in order to fit into a role. Recently, Nimrat Kaur had to undergo a similar transformation for essaying the role of ‘Bimla’ in her latest release Dasvi.

Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared that the idea behind the transformation was to be “as unrecognisable and physically as dissimilar from ‘being Nimrat’ as possible”. She shared how she went from “a small to medium body type” to being 15 kilos over her usual body weight in order to “achieve the desired visual impact”.

Along with pictures of her weight gain and back to ‘physically being me’, Nimrat also shared a long note on her learnings from this 10 month-long transformation “in the age of heightened expectations regarding what we ‘should’ look like, at all times – gender, age, and profession no bar”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

The actor, 40, confessed that she did feel ‘petrified’ initially “of an unseen reality I was going to have to own and embrace. But as I steadily and lovingly, along with the support and encouragement of my loved ones around me, began the right conversation with myself, I began relishing the process of becoming Bimla.”

She, however, added how she noticed some people “felt they had the right to comment on what they thought I was doing wrong” on watching her eat high calorie meals. “It would be a snide remark, an uncalled-for joke, or simply an unsolicited piece of advice on what I should be eating instead of a dessert I was enjoying very much. This voyeuristic license and entitled permission is what came to the forefront.”

Nimrat said that she wouldn’t always disclose the reason behind the change in her diet or her appearance, but people always made her “‘larger than usual’ body and/or meal their business. I could’ve been unwell, under medication, hormonally battling something, or quite simply very happy to eat and be me whatever size that was.”

“This entire exercise taught me as a girl and an actor both, how non-negotiable it is for each of one us to simply mind our own business. Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I’ve learnt not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me,” wrote Nimrat.

She also stressed on the importance of more mindfulness, sensitivity, and empathy, “especially towards those who don’t fit in the myopic, pigeonhole prototype of what the ‘norm’ expect them to be – whether it’s being too dark, too thin, too short, too fat or too any of these berating measuring scales from the lens of the conditioning they come from.”

She concluded her note by writing, “Make only your mind and body your business. No one else’s.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!