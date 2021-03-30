Nike sues art collective over controversial pair of shoes containing human blood

The black and red shoes were dropped on the occasion of the launch of Lil Nas X's latest song Montero (Call Me By Your Name). (Photo: Instagram/@mschf)

Can you imagine walking around in a pair of shoes that contain human blood? Global footwear manufacturing brand Nike cannot either. This is why, it is suing a Brooklyn-based art collective called MSCHF for coming up with a controversial pair of ‘Satan Shoes’, whose design contains a drop of human blood in the soles.

According to a BBC report, the $1,018 trainers (approximately Rs 74,110) feature an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words “Luke 10:18” on them. They have been made using modified Nike Air Max 97s.

Per the report, MSCHF released 666 pairs of shoes on March 29, in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, and they were believed to have been sold out in less than a minute. Nike, however, has claimed trademark infringement.

It is understood that each shoe features a signature Nike air bubble cushioning sole, containing 60 cubic centimetres of red ink and a single drop of human blood, which is said to have been donated by members of the art collective.

Nike has filed with the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, saying that it neither approved nor authorised the Satan Shoes. It has asked for the court to stop MSCHF from selling the shoes and also prevent them from using the famous ‘Swoosh design’ mark.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” 🏹 👟Nike Air Max ’97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

“MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike. In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes, based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorised or approved this product,” Nike said in the lawsuit, as mentioned in the BBC report.

The black and red shoes were dropped on the occasion of the launch of Lil Nas X’s latest song Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which debuted on YouTube last Friday. The rapper has shared several memes on Twitter in response to the lawsuit.

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

