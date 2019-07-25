Night routine for dry, sensitive and oily skin types

No matter what your skin type is, a good night skincare regime is a must for everyone. Our skin and body repair and rejuvenate themselves the most while we are asleep and that is when all products are known to work effectively. So it is vital to have an appropriate night time skincare routine which will help nourish and hydrate the skin.

To help you maintain the glow of your skin, Naina Ruhail, co-founder, Vanity Wagon shares a few simple tips to follow according to your skin type.

Oily skin:

Everyone with oily skin must use gentle products that do not over-dry the skin, and also prevent breakouts. Start by removing your make-up with a gentle cleansing lotion, and follow up with an oil control face wash, and a toner to hydrate your skin. After cleansing and toning, make sure you pat on a facial oil to counter the loss of nourishment. In the end, moisturise with a light-weight and non-greasy formula to lock in the goodness. You must also scrub and mask twice a week to upkeep the skin, remove the dead skin cells, and unclog the pores.

Dry skin:

If your skin feels tingly and tight, has a flaky appearance and tends to peel off in case you do not hydrate it properly then it needs intense nourishment and love. Dry skin often has a dull appearance and is also quite itchy, especially in extreme weather conditions. But you can balance your skin’s vital levels with an extensive night care routine.

Pick a chemical-free face wash to gently remove the dirt and impurities. Use rose water or an alcohol-free toner to restore the skin’s pH balance. Spray an activated hydrator, pat in a rich serum or facial oil and moisturise to set everything in. Make sure you wait a minute before each step to let the product seep in well.

Indulging in gentle scrubbing, masking and using a body butter is also a great way to prevent dryness.

Sensitive skin:

Sensitive skin is very fragile and difficult to treat as it can react adversely to any product anytime. People with sensitive skin often suffer from unexpected redness and blotchiness when exposed to extreme weather conditions or even a slightly polluted environment. Though nothing can be done to change the skin type, one can surely treat it better with an effective and thoughtful nigh time routine.

Start with gently removing your makeup or dirt with cleansing milk and then wash it with a mild cleanser, followed by applying a toner. Then apply a healing and nourishing face oil. Facial oils soothe the easily irritable skin and prevent unexpected reactions. After applying the oil, moisturise as usual and get to bed.

Apart from following these routines, indulging in a stress-relieving bath, eating clean and working out also helps in keeping the skin healthy and glowing.