scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Nigerian teens create fashion from trash to fight pollution

This year’s show came just as world leaders wrapped up two weeks of U.N. climate talks in Egypt.

trashion show, trashion show nigeria, trashion show environmental pollutionModels, wearing outfits made from various recycled materials, walk around the venue of the 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Teenage climate activists in Nigeria’s largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.”

Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the activists, said the show was designed to raise awareness about environmental pollution.

Lagos, one of Africa’s most populous cities with more than 15 million people, generates at least 12,000 metric tons of waste daily, authorities say. And implementation of environmental laws is poor: The World Bank estimates that pollution kills at least 30,000 people in this city every year.

trashion show, trashion show nigeria, trashion show environmental pollution Model Success John Nzoribe wearing an outfit made from recycled plastic bottles, walks the runway during a ‘trashion show’ in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

This year’s show came just as world leaders wrapped up two weeks of U.N. climate talks in Egypt.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

In collaboration with young activists and models, the Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative says it’s out to recycle as many plastics as possible, one community at a time.

It organizes regular trash clean-ups across communities, at drainage ditches and beaches. The plastic litter is then used to create fabrics for the fashion show.

Draped in red plastic spoons and fabric, 16-year-old Nethaniel Edegwa said she joined this year’s edition as a model “to make a change.”

Advertisement

“We can see that we are all being affected by the climate change, so I really want to make a difference,” Edegwa said.

​​📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 04:30:24 pm
Next Story

Govt wants solar manufacturers to bid for $2.4 billion in aid

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art
In pictures, works from ‘Threading the Horizon: Propositions on Worldmaking through Socially Engaged Art Practice’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement