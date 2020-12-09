Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave has left netizens amused

Nigella Lawson has a unique way of pronouncing 'microwave'. (Source: nigellalawson/Instagram)

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson has left her fans awestruck once again. But this time it was not one of her exquisite recipes; it was because of the way she pronounced the word “microwave”.

The chef was speaking in one of the episodes of her new cooking show Cook, Eat, Repeat, on BBC. While demonstrating the recipe for making brown butter colcannon — a dish made with cabbage and potatoes boiled and mashed together — she pronounced the word “microwave” as “me-crow-wav-vay”, leaving fans amazed.

Watch the video here:

Nigella Lawson saying ‘Microwave’ like this has made my Christmas already pic.twitter.com/ByXTDVIloq — Queen of Quizzes (@EtceteraWithEst) December 8, 2020

Twitterati went berserk about the chef’s unique pronunciation. “Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave is how I’m gonna be saying it from now on,” wrote a user.

⁦@Nigella_Lawson⁩ pronunciation of microwave is how I’m gonna be saying it from now on thx pic.twitter.com/wiRoMk09wS — dr nabila 🌹 (@nmunawar) December 8, 2020

Another wrote, “As I’ve just recently bought a microwave I thought I should name it in honour of last night’s episode of Nigella. I present to you, Mi-cro-wav-eh the microwave.”

As I’ve just recently bought a microwave I thought I should name it in honour of last night’s episode of Nigella. I present to you, Mi-cro-wav-eh the microwave. @Nigella_Lawson pic.twitter.com/QBV1cwUTUj — Cat (@Scyotheguitar) December 8, 2020

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

Microwaves shall henceforth be pronounced as meekro-wahvay. So says your Queen @Nigella_Lawson #CookEatRepeat — Joe (@all_time_joe) December 7, 2020

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we’ve all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

The way @Nigella_Lawson just pronounced ‘microwave’ is a defining moment of 2020. #CookEatRepeat — Mitchell Harris (@mitchharris) December 7, 2020

