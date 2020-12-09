scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave has left netizens amused

Nigella Lawson was speaking in one of the episodes of her new cooking show Cook, Eat, Repeat on BBC

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 9, 2020 3:00:59 pm
nigella lawsonNigella Lawson has a unique way of pronouncing 'microwave'. (Source: nigellalawson/Instagram)

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson has left her fans awestruck once again. But this time it was not one of her exquisite recipes; it was because of the way she pronounced the word “microwave”.

The chef was speaking in one of the episodes of her new cooking show Cook, Eat, Repeat, on BBC. While demonstrating the recipe for making brown butter colcannon — a dish made with cabbage and potatoes boiled and mashed together — she pronounced the word “microwave” as “me-crow-wav-vay”, leaving fans amazed.

Watch the video here:

Twitterati went berserk about the chef’s unique pronunciation. “Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave is how I’m gonna be saying it from now on,” wrote a user. 

Another wrote, “As I’ve just recently bought a microwave I thought I should name it in honour of last night’s episode of Nigella. I present to you, Mi-cro-wav-eh the microwave.”

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

