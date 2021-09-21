‘I’m always trying to be as open as possible’: Nicole Kidman talks about marriage with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman struck a powerful pose on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine for its October 2021 issue. The actor was styled by Stella Greenspan and her makeup was done by Holly Silius. Kidman looked stunning in a red and black Dior dress and belt, Bulgari necklace and Wolford tights, wearing her hair in tousled curls. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)

In an interview with the magazine, the 54-year-old opened up about her life, telling Harper’s Bazaar‘s Amanda Fortini that during her relationship and marriage of 11 years with ex-husband Tom Cruise, she may have been too candid amid all the scrutiny the couple went through. “I was young. I think I offered it up?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)

“Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way. I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open’,” she continued.

Kidman met her husband Keith Urban, an Australian singer, at a 2005 event called ‘G’Day L.A.’ that honored notable Australians, the outlet mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

The actor recalled that Urban gave a speech in which he talked about his mother, and her sister, who was next to her, whispered, “Well, it doesn’t get much better than that.” Kidman replied, “Yeah, but he’s not gonna be interested in me.”

“And he actually wasn’t that interested in me at the time — which he now says is not true; he was just sort of intimidated,” she told HB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Four months later, the pair started talking on the phone, and the Big Little Lies actor recalled being “really, really into him”. “He took a little time. And he’s like, ‘That is so incorrect, Nicole.’”

One year after that they were married in a chapel in Sydney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Kidman and Cruise were previously married in 1990. They split in 2001, and continue to be parents to son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 28.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!