Monday, June 20, 2022
Nick Jonas credits wife Priyanka Chopra for matching father-daughter ‘MM’ sneakers

"First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible father daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy," he captioned the post

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 5:30:25 pm
Nick Jonas, Nick Jonas news, Nick Jonas Father's Day post, Nick Jonas daughter, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, indian express newsMalti Marie's parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

This year, Nick Jonas celebrated his first Father’s Day with his daughter. While her official name has still not been revealed by the parents, reports suggest she has been named ‘Malti Marie Chopra Jonas‘, which is a combination of their diverse roots. While ‘Malti’ is a Sanskrit word for a small fragrant flower or moonlight, ‘Marie’ is derived from the Latin word ‘Maris’, meaning star of the sea.

Jonas had previously referred to her as ‘M’, in a heartfelt post on Mother’s Day this year, wherein he had written, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad**s. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.” He had shared how his daughter had spent many days in the NICU post birth, and how she was finally home with her parents, all safe and sound.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In the photo, MM’s face had been obscured with a heart, and she was seen bonding with her parents; she, however, appeared visibly smaller.

ALSO READ |Father’s Day 2022: Akshay Kumar bonds with daughter during annual jamun-picking ritual

But now, in a new picture shared on the occasion of Father’s Day, the little one seems to have grown up quite a bit, for she was seen matching her steps with her father. Dressed in a red frock with white flowers all over it, MM wore cutesy white sneakers that seemed too big for her tiny toes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Her right leg, refusing to fit inside the shoe, came out and we could see the traditional Indian anklet on her, worn by babies. What was interesting was that each of her shoes had the initial ‘M’ on it, together making ‘MM’.

ALSO READ |Prince William is a doting dad in new picture shared on the occasion of Father’s Day 2022

She was joined by her father, who held her delicately. He, too, wore white sneakers, whose backside had the words “MM’s dad” written. The singer took to the caption to explain that the “incredible father daughter sneakers” were courtesy of his wife.

“First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible father daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy. I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Chopra, too, shared the adorable photograph on her account and wrote, “Happy first Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy… what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

