‘Life is beautiful’: Nick Jonas opens up about fatherhood, bringing daughter home from NICU

Nick Jonas has been a loving uncle to his nieces, and now he is happy to be playing the role of a dad.

The singer-actor shared in an emotional post earlier this month on the occasion of Mother’s Day that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra have finally been able to bring their daughter home, after more than 100 days of her stay in neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is, the caption read.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home,” the 29-year-old continued. “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad**s. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Now, during a recent interview on Today, Nick opened up more about fatherhood and his feelings. “Life is beautiful. She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back,” he said.

He shared that the Jonas family is growing, and that his parents are happy now, because they finally have daughters in the family as opposed to sons; the Jonases are four brothers — Kevin, Joe, Nick and Frankie.

While Kevin Jonas has two daughters, Joe Jonas has a daughter and another child on the way. Malti Marie — the purported name of Nick and Priyanka’s daughter — is the couple’s first child, born via surrogacy.

“The Jonas family keeps growing. My parents were thrilled. Grandparents of, now, four beautiful granddaughters,” he said in the interview, during which he promoted his new show with singer Shakira.

In January this year, the couple had announced the birth of their daughter via a social media post, which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The baby’s face has not been revealed.

