Nick Jonas says daughter Malti is doing ‘amazing’; Priyanka Chopra takes her on an outing

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s bundle of joy Malti Marie Chopra Jonas had had a difficult start to life, when she had to spend more than 100 days in the NICU owing to a premature delivery.

But, all that is in the past now, for the little one seems to be doing much well, and is healthier, and dad Nick Jonas has confirmed it.

The singer, 29, spoke with Entertainment Tonight, and said that their infant daughter, whom they welcomed in January 2022, is now home with them at all times, and they are overjoyed to be parenting her. “It is certainly life-changing,” he said about fatherhood. “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.”

He also said that while the initial period was rough, with her prolonged stay in the hospital, now “all is good”.

Malti, meanwhile, was seen with her mother Priyanka, 39, who took her on an outing with her friend Tamanna Dutt. The six-month-old’s face was once again obscured with a white heart emoji, but she appeared to rest on her mother’s lap inside a baby carrier.

While the Bajirao Mastani actor looked stylish in a pair of shorts and sunglasses, her daughter had a cute hat on her, which shielded her face from the sun. We love the vibe.

They posed with a stream in the background and a lot of greenery around them.

“22 years and counting… and now with our babies.. love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily,” the caption read.

In January this year, the couple had released a statement to announce the birth of their daughter, which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

