Setting up your dream home? Count on these design ideas

All of us look forward to the day and the process of setting up our dream home. However, there may be some who may find this process daunting. One of the biggest factors that affect one’s decision-making process is the finances involved. Many people, including newlyweds, might not want to spend a huge amount of money, especially if they intend to make savings a priority.

If you too have been thinking about giving your home interiors a new look but are worried about the cost, here’s some good news! We’ve got some creative and amazing ideas to help you do the interiors on a shoestring budget.

Below, Pankaj Poddar, co-founder of Hipcouch, shares some decor tips, tricks and ideas.

Consider the layout

Start the design process by taking note of the existing layout and making the best use of what you have. Find an architectural focal point, like a large window and arrange your seating around it. If you have old furniture, you could give it a new look by painting or adding new knobs to it.

You could develop a plan for each room and determine what you want to do and set things in order of priority. Depending on your budget, you could choose to paint, buy new furniture or do both.

Deciding on the look

Think about the kind of look and vibe you intend your home to have — rustic, or modern and minimalistic? Do you want your home to reflect a boho-chic vibe or are you a fan of an edgy, futuristic look? There are plenty of options to choose from. It comes down to personal choices and finding a middle ground that everyone happily agrees on.

The furniture

When choosing furniture for your home, comfort should be of prime importance. Buying a large piece of furniture that looks great but is not comfortable would be a waste of space. Mixing and matching furniture can add a fun element to the room and increase its aesthetic appeal. All you have to do is to make sure that all the pieces of furniture complement each other in style, colour, and texture.

It’s always better to buy smaller pieces of furniture than a single large piece. This allows greater flexibility to move things around and change how a room looks without spending much time or effort.

Choosing the colour palette

Painting is a quick and easy way to give your home a makeover. The colour palette plays a huge role in dictating the overall vibe of your home. Choosing neutral colours can make the room look open, spacious, classy, and timeless. Choose bold colours like red or black to add a dramatic effect.

You can introduce an element of style by adding a textured paint wall finish. Adding an accessory like a colourful rug that complements the wall can tie the colours of the room together.

Select a colour palette that includes a combination of colours that you love.

Experiment with these easy home décor hacks to bring in the joyful festive vibe to your home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Experiment with these easy home décor hacks to bring in the joyful festive vibe to your home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Choose the right multi-purpose pieces on a shoestring budget

When you’re on a shoestring budget and want to buy some furniture, the best place to look at is a flea market or garage sale. You can buy plain wooden chairs and tables and give them a fresh coat of paint to match the colours of your home. Even when shopping at a flea market or garage sale, the trick is to choose pieces that can serve more than one purpose.

Old trunks can be refurbished and can work as great storage options as well as coffee tables. Old baskets can be repainted and used to store items in the kitchen or to put plants.

Use fabric

Using fabrics to decorate a room can instantly change their look. You can choose brightly coloured curtains to make your living room or bedroom look bright and lively. Choose dark colours in red, purple, dark brown, and textures like linen or velvet in the bedroom for a rich look and cosy vibe.

Right accessories

Accessories add a personal touch to your home. Adding photos or memorabilia on a bare wall works as a great decor idea. If you don’t want to spend money on expensive photo frames or prefer budget-friendly options, get creative, and look up ideas to make handmade photo frames.

You can also consider buying reasonably priced artwork by local and upcoming artists. Adding a dimmable light or a string of fairy lights brings a touch of romance to the room.

Want your home decor to look rustic? Follow the suggestions as given by experts. (Source: Pixabay) Want your home decor to look rustic? Follow the suggestions as given by experts. (Source: Pixabay)

Fresh flowers and plants

Having fresh flowers adds beauty and romance to the room. You can also add candles to make your home look elegant and smell aromatic. Another good option is to include plants in the design of your new home. Plants can brighten up the neglected corners of your home. You don’t need to spend much on indoor plants. Start small and shift them to larger pots as they grow bigger.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle