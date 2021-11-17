scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MUST READ

New York welcomes back fully vaccinated revelers for New Year’s Eve in Times Square

Last year, the still-raging coronavirus pandemic allowed only a handful of invited guests, including essential workers, to witness in person the dropping of the iconic New Year’s Eve ball, signaling the start of the new year.

By: Reuters | New York |
November 17, 2021 12:00:02 pm
New Year's Eve in Times Square, New Year's Eve in Times Square fully vaccinatedConfetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year's Eve event following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo)

New York City’s Times Square will once again fill with revelers ringing in the new year on Dec. 31, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, but only if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last year, the still-raging coronavirus pandemic allowed only a handful of invited guests, including essential workers, to witness in person the dropping of the iconic New Year’s Eve ball, signaling the start of the new year.

“We can finally get back together again,” de Blasio told reporters, touting New York City’s recovery after more than a year of pandemic hardship. “It’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be a joy for this city.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
New Year's Eve in Times Square, New Year's Eve in Times Square fully vaccinated Revelers celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., December 31, 2019. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo)

“Visitors to the area will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID, de Blasio said. Security checkpoints will be in place to check documentation of those seeking to enter Times Square for the festivities.

“We will require spectators five and older who are eligible to be fully vaccinated,” said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. “If you are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability, we will require a proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours.”

Masks will be required for those unable to get vaccinated, he added.

Earlier this month, U.S. health authorities authorized the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Aditya Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur fashion, Aditya Roy Kapur birthday, Aditya Roy Kapur news
On Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday, here’s proof that the actor can pull off any look!

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement