Friday, August 12, 2022

New York company raises over $120k to make action figure of Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

A 6-inch (15-cm) tall clay prototype of the Zelenskiy action figure, molded by Seattle artist Mike Leavitt, will be mass produced in plastic in China

By: Reuters |
August 12, 2022 7:30:44 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Volodymyr Zelenskiy action figure, Volodymyr Zelenskiy news, Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Zelenskiy action figure, indian express newsFCTRY launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production less than two weeks ago. It hit its $30,000 funding goal in just three hours. For every figure sold, $1 goes to Ukraine in the campaign which ends on Friday. (AP photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has been fighting a Russian invasion since February, is being made into an action figure by a product design company in Brooklyn, New York.

FCTRY launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production less than two weeks ago. It hit its $30,000 funding goal in just three hours and has since raised over $120,000. For every figure sold, $1 goes to Ukraine in the campaign which ends on Friday.

ALSO READ |Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska on the cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

A 6-inch (15-cm) tall clay prototype of the Zelenskiy action figure, molded by Seattle artist Mike Leavitt, will be mass produced in plastic in China. It is expected to ship by March.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Volodymyr Zelenskiy action figure, Volodymyr Zelenskiy news, Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Zelenskiy action figure, indian express news Alyssa Zeller Feinberg, FCTRY chief design officer, with a prototype of the Zelenskiy action figure in Brooklyn, NY. (REUTERS/Roselle Chen)

“The way we framed him in the campaign is ‘the unlikely hero,'” said Jason Feinberg, FCTRY’s chief executive and creative director.

ALSO READ |‘Steal his look not his country’: Netizens praise Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signature style

“He’s the perfect leader for this moment, just this super inspirational character. He has this real strength that comes across, but it’s humble and he sort of represents the opposite of everything that we’ve come to associate with politics.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Volodymyr Zelenskiy action figure, Volodymyr Zelenskiy news, Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Zelenskiy action figure, indian express news A prototype of the Zelenskiy action figure in Brooklyn, NY. (REUTERS/Roselle Chen)

Zelenskiy, 44, a former comic actor, swept to power three years ago promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

A shrewd communicator, he has won global praise for his defiance in resisting Russia’s devastating invasion of his country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Volodymyr Zelenskiy action figure, Volodymyr Zelenskiy news, Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Zelenskiy action figure, indian express news Jason Feinberg, FCTRY CEO & creative director, with a prototype of the Zelenskiy action figure. (REUTERS/Roselle Chen)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a what it calls “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” the country.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 07:30:44 pm

Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
All times Chris Hemsworth proved he is the ultimate (superhero) dad
