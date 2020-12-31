New Year’s Eve party: Ten things to do at home to say goodbye to 2020

New Year’s Eve is a celebratory affair, wherein one breaks away from the challenges of the old year and looks optimistically at the new one. And we all know 2020 has been all about challenges and hardships: many countries were in lockdown, economies were down, travel was restricted, masks and social distancing were mandatory. People lost both lives and livelihoods. As such, it can be difficult to seek out joy.

But it is also important to hold on to hope — that the new year may turn out to be better, even if slightly so. With this, we give you a listicle of 10 interesting and unique things you can do at home, with or without your loved ones. Say your goodbyes to 2020, but also stay safe and happy. Read on.

* It is natural to feel overwhelmed by everything that has happened this year. But, it is equally important to remind yourself of the good times you have spent with loved ones. As such, if you have the time, make yourself a memory board with the best moments of 2020. It could be a moment with a loved one, a friend, a phone call you had with a family member, a trip that you managed to take, or something charitable that you managed to do and are quite proud of.

* Since this year is all about indoor celebrations with a small gathering (if at all), invite a few of your friends and have a movie marathon all day, until late at night. Pick genres of your choice: rom-com, thrillers, or even horror films. Here are a few suggestions: The Conjuring universe, About Time (2013), New Year’s Eve (2011), Sex and the City (2008), When Harry Met Sally (1989), to name a few.

* There are many interesting and fun games you can play, without having to go out anywhere. Some of them can be played virtually as well — like two resolutions and a lie, for instance. As the name suggests, each participant presents three resolutions, two of which are true and one of which is a lie. Based on their personality and the ability to lie, the others have to guess which of them is false, and the winner can be applauded… virtually.

* Become a bartender for your family members. If you are staying with your family and wish to drink the night away, make mocktails of your own at home. Make sure you get enough supplies ahead of time and then prepare a drink of your choice. In fact, you can also get-together with friends on a Zoom call and find a fun mocktail recipe on YouTube, which you can all then drink together.

* Imagine scenarios. Know that things are going to get better. But for now, you need to stay put at home. As such, you can imagine you are at a party. Play a party song of your choice, get on a call with friends, and dance the night away. Don’t forget to dress up as well!

* Cook an amazing meal for your family. What better way to end the year than to eat good food? There are many delicious and interesting recipes that you can find online. Awaken your inner chef if you have not already, and who knows, you may start cooking on a regular basis in 2021!

* Get on a call with people you have not spoken to in a long time — just so you can wish them and find out about their well-being. If 2020 has taught us something, it is to never take anything for granted, because you never know when a crisis can happen. If you do not want to call them, draft a meaningful and personalised message and send it to them.

* If you want to spruce up your house party, make a disco ball. Here is a simple DIY: you will need CDs, a styrofoam ball (size depends on preference), scissors, glue gun, a hook or string. Cut the CDs into small squares. Stick a hook into the styrofoam ball; you can even secure it using a string that needs to be glued well. Next, glue the cut CD square pieces, and continue to do so until the styrofoam is covered!

* Do a treasure hunt at home. The holiday season — from Christmas leading up to New Year — is the time when gifts are exchanged. Hide these gifts in different parts of the house and then leave clues for your family member to find them!

* And if you are someone who likes their alone time, dim the lights, play some soft music and welcome the new year with all the hope and new energy.

Whatever may your New Year’s Eve celebration look like, we wish you a happy and healthy 2021!

