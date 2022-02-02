Simple habits that will help you achieve your New Year resolutions

Have you been struggling to keep up with your New Year resolutions? Worry not, we’re here with some help. Experts say that the key lies in taking small steps rather than making sweeping changes that may not always last long.

“Developing simple lifestyle habits can be much easier and more effective than traditional resolutions. Instead of making drastic changes like quitting social media or losing weight, focus on the small things — whether it is taking time to regularly engage in activities you love, eating more vegetables, or limiting phone usage,” said Simrun Chopra, deep health coach, and founder of Nourish With Sim.

She added that doing so makes one work towards the larger goal without feeling overwhelmed, and learn new things during the less-stressful process. “It’s truly a win-win situation,” she added.

Here are a few lifestyle habits, as suggested by the expert:

Include vegetables in your daily diet

Vegetables are packed with nutrients and antioxidants that help you stay healthy, prevent diseases, and also lose weight due to their low-calorie content. Two cups of vegetables are advised to be consumed every day.

Drink 2-3 litres of water every day

Even mild dehydration can affect you mentally and physically. Staying hydrated is the key to maintaining energy, reducing headaches and so much more. Make sure you drink enough water each day. It’s one of the best things you can do for your overall health. Try having a glass of water on waking up and set reminders through the day to ensure you stay hydrated at all times.

Get on a better sleep schedule

Let 2022 be the year when you finally take control over your sleep schedule. Getting proper sleep affects so many areas of your life, including your appetite, mood, hormones, and general wellbeing. Once you start prioritising sleep, there’s less chances of you being irritable, stressed, or inclined to snack.

Engage in activity of your choice for 30 minutes

It’s no secret that moving more helps us to be fitter and healthier. Research shows that as little as 30 minutes of activity per day can offer multiple benefits for cardiovascular and hormonal health. You may choose to dance, spot jog, or go even for a walk. After 30 days, you will see improvements in your muscular strength, endurance, and balance.

Spend some time de-stressing

If stress has you anxious, tense and worried, consider meditation. Spending even 10 minutes in meditation can restore your calm and inner peace. Anyone can practice meditation. It’s simple, inexpensive, and doesn’t require any special equipment.

Ask for help and feel comfortable doing so

We should know how to ask for help. It is not a sign of weakness; just a way of getting some assistance in order to work through problems and accomplish goals. People are willing to offer help, if asked. But we tend to avoid situations where it’s necessary to ask for someone’s help. Doing so, creates a negative cycle — we never ask for help, so we never become comfortable with the idea of doing so, and avoid it forever.

Include one thing you enjoy in your day or week

It could be as simple as a dance class, learning a new hobby or skill, or joining a book club. Do more of what makes you feel happy and you’ll see your life-changing for the better. If this seems too daunting, start with something smaller. Maybe some time pampering yourself with a face mask, a foot scrub or even just 10 minutes to yourself drinking tea or coffee.

Avoid using gadgets or devices before bed

It’s the bedtime routine for so many of us: Change into pyjamas, flip the lights off, crawl into bed and then reach for the cell phone. Tempting as it might be to use your computer or phone before bed, studies have shown these devices can interfere with sleep by suppressing the production of melatonin, a natural hormone which is released in the body and aids sleep.

