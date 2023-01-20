How daily and yearly planners can help you stay organised in the new year

It is the start of a new year, and a time when many of us set goals and aims for the coming months. But somewhere along the way, those targets get lost and we lose sight of the objectives. A simple solution to that is to invest in planners; daily and yearly planners both are great ways to sort out your tasks.

Rajiv Talreja, the founder of Quantum Leap Solutions, and a leading business and personal coach, told indianexpress.com, “Yearly and daily planners are essential tools to stay organised because they give you a centralised platform to record important dates, appointments, and tasks. It makes accessibility and reminders much easier. Planners help you figure out what needs to be done and when. This helps you prioritise better, stay on top of tasks and deadlines, and basically streamline your entire life.”

He added that while both daily as well as yearly planners can be used, they both offer different benefits.

Here are the benefits of a daily planner:

*Breaking down your tasks and schedule into manageable chunks

*Prioritising your most important tasks for the day

*Keeping track of your daily progress and accomplishments

*Helping you to stay on top of your to-do list and avoid procrastination

Benefits a yearly planner offers:

*Having a broad overview of your schedule, including long-term appointments and events

*Helping you to set and achieve goals in every area of life

*Reminding you of important deadlines

*Plan your life in a way that it gets streamlined holistically from the first month onwards

Whether your goals are personal or related to your business or work, it is important to break them down and organise them chronologically. This helps you get an overview into what’s to come and plan accordingly. Planning well and prioritising will also help you avoid issues like feeling overburdened, overworked and burnt out.

He summed up saying, “The point of keeping journals and planners is also to inculcate documentation and goal setting as a habit, which is beneficial in the long run. It helps optimise your time, tasks and to-dos.”

